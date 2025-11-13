AEW Dynamite Blood And Guts Results, Highlights, And Live Blog (11/12/25)

It's Blood and Guts week on AEW Dynamite. The violent double ring and double cage structure makes its annual return to AEW, but this time the show will feature two Blood and Guts matches. One in the men's division and one from the AEW women's division for the first time ever.

Multiple feuds and rivalries are colliding head-on inside the women's Blood and Guts match this year. Mercedes Mone, Megan Bayne, Marina Shafir, Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue will face the team of Kris Statlander, Toni Storm, Willow Nightingale, Mina Shirakawa, Jaime Hayter, and Harley Cameron inside the demonic structure.

Mone and Statlander are scheduled to wrestle one another for Statlander's AEW Women's World Championship at the upcoming Full Gear PPV event later this month. Surely, Mone will work to get some leverage on Statlander during this match ahead of that battle for the world title.

Megan Bayne and Marina Shafir are new tag partners that are yearning to be crowned the first-ever AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions. Inside Blood and Guts, they'll have to coexist with other challengers in Julia Hart and Skye Blue.

The babyface team will have internal drama as well. Toni Storm is the former AEW Women's World Champion and will team with the woman who took the belt off of her. The AEW audience is in for wild madness as the company makes history with this match.

In the men's Blood and Guts match, Jon Moxley and his Death Riders will take on Darby Allin and The Conglomeration. Allin and The Conglomeration have been at the throats of The Death Riders in some form for a better part of a year. Allin made Jon Moxley say I Quit at WrestleDream, but has vowed to be a thorn in Moxley's side as long as The Death Riders loom over the company he loves.

Will Darby Allin jump off something high? Will Mark Briscoe be able to bust Moxley open? The action will be intense on this week's episode of Dynamite.

In other action this week, Adam Page will face Powerhouse Hobbs in a Falls Count Anywhere Match. Last week on the show, Hobbs left Page lying in the middle of a broken table. If he does that again this week, he'll be ripe to lose the title to Samoa Joe at Full Gear.

AEW Dynamite Blood And Guts Results

-The announce team welcomed the audience to the crowd and walked through all the matches of the evening.

-Willow Nightingale and Sky Blue were the first two entrants in the Women's Blood and Guts Match. They made their way to the ring and then started brawling with weapons.

-Nightingale busted open Blue as the fight went on. Then, Julia Hart entered the match to give her team the person advantage for five minutes. Hart really took it to Nightingale, but then the odds in the match were evened when Harley Cameron ran out and joined the match.

-The next two women to enter the match were Thekla and Jaime Hayter. Thekla entered and hit a cross body off the top rope right away. Jaime Hayter ran in and destroyed the field with a garbage can lid.

-Megan Bayne entered the match next and was accompanied by Penelope Ford. Kris Statlander was the woman to even the odds on her side.

-Mercedes Mone was the fifth entrant for her team and took her time getting to the ring. She posed with her belts, but then got in the match and dropped Statlander face first on a steel chair. With Statlander down, Mone held up the AEW Women's World Championship belt before leaving the ring to get all of her championship belts.

-Mone handed the various title belts to her team and then began using them as weapons. Then, Mina Shirakawa evened things up with a barbed wire bat in hand.

-Marina Shafir and Toni Storm were the final participants to enter the match. As soon as Shafir did, she pulled a bed of nails out and ended up using it on Kris Statlander. Once Storm got into the ring, the bell rang and Blood and Guts was officially on.

-Mercedes Mone, Megan Bayne, Julia Hart, Skye Blue, Marina Shafir, and Thekla defeated Kris Statlander, Toni Storm, Mina Shirakawa, Willow Nightingale, Harley Cameron, and Jaime Hayter in the first-ever women's Blood and Guts match. During the bout, Hart escaped the cage, which forced the battle to the outside. There, Statlander and Mone climbed to the middle part of the structure holding up the cage and Statlander hit a Samoa Drop through a nearby table.

-The match also featured Toni Storm getting bashed in the face with a mirror, a suplex onto the ring apron from the top rope and much more. The finish saw the heel team gang up on Mina Shirakawa. They held Toni Storm down and watched as Shafir tortured Shirakawa in a submission hold. They then beat Mina with a championship belt until Storm gave the match up.

-Jurassic Express battled with The Don Callis Family backstage. They beat both Jack Perry and Luchasaurus. The Young Bucks saw the attack and Josh Alexander said that was the kind of thing they did for family. Don Callis said that with Kenny Omega returning to AEW next week, he'd like to get an answer from The Young Bucks on whether or not they would join his family faction.

-Adam Page defeated Powerhouse Hobbs in a Falls Count Anywhere Match. Both men used tables and fought all around the ringside area. After the match, Samoa Joe and The Opps attacked Page. They lowered the cage for Joe, but Hook and Eddie Kingston were able to run out and make the save for Page before The Opps did any damage.

-Page got on the microphone and challenged Joe to make their title match a steel cage match. Joe yelled and accepted.

AEW Dynamite Card (Remaining):

Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Daniel Garcia, Wheeler Yuta, and Pac vs. Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, Kyle O'Reilly, and Mark Briscoe in a Men's Blood & Guts Match

