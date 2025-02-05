Wrestling On FanNation

AEW Dynamite Preview (02/05/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Will it be Swerve Strickland or Ricochet who proves to be the better man tonight on AEW Dynamite?

Rick Ucchino

Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet
Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet / All Elite Wrestling

It's Wednesday and you know what that means!

AEW Dynamite goes live tonight from the Gateway Center Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, where all eyes are going to be on Swerve Strickland and Ricochet.

This extremely personal rivalry has been boiling uncontrollably for weeks now. There's no telling what these men will be willing to put each other through in the Dynamite main event. Whether Ricochet's trusty scissors come into play or not, it's probably safe to assume that there will be blood tonight in Atlanta.

Both Will Ospreay and members of the Don Callis Family will be looking to build momentum tonight with Grand Slam Australia a week and half away. Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher will battle the Hounds of Hell in tag team action, while the Aerial Assassin faces off against a mystery family member.

MJF and Hangman Page will also be in the house this evening and Timeless Toni Storm will be in action as well! Here's everything we know about Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite in Atlanta:

Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet

Swerve vs. Ricochet
Swerve vs. Ricochet / All Elite Wrestling

An extremely bitter rivalry will come to a head tonight when Swerve Strickland and Ricochet finally go one-on-one in Atlanta. Both men are now out for blood after some lighthearted ribbing snowballed into personal and violent attacks over the past few weeks. Will it be Swerve or Ricochet who proves to be the better man tonight?

Timeless Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata

Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata
Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata / All Elite Wrestling

Timeless Toni Storm is back in action for the first time since her big reveal two weeks ago on AEW Collision. The No.1 Contender for the AEW Women's Championship will take on Queen Aminata with Mariah May on commentary. The Glamour will get an up-close look at her challenger with Grand Slam Australia quickly approaching.

Hounds of Hell vs. Don Callis Family in International All-Star Tag Team Match

Hounds of Hell vs. Don Callis Family
Hounds of Hell vs. Don Callis Family / All Elite Wrestling

Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher have a monumental task ahead of them at Grand Slam Australia when they take Will Ospreay & Kenny Omega. Ten days out from their showdown with the Omega Powers, the Don Callis Family has quite the tune-up match tonight against Brody King and Buddy Matthews.

Will Opsreay vs. Mystery Member of the Don Callis Family

Will Ospreay
Will Ospreay vs. ??? / All Elite Wrestling

Will Ospreay took care of business against Brian Cage last week on Dynamite. Tonight he'll face a new challenge from the Don Callis Family, but with Takeshita and Fletcher already in action, is it safe to assume that Lance Archer gets the call against the Aerial Assassin? Or does Callis have something else up his sleeve?

MJF and Hangman Adam Page appear live

MJF
MJF appears live / All Elite Wrestling

There's no doubt that MJF is going to be in a jovial mood following the events of last week's Dynamite. We'll hear from Max after he clocked Jeff Jarrett with the Dynamite Diamond Ring moments after his loss to Claudio Castagnoli. Hangman Adam Page is also going to appear live tonight. Could these two bump into one another again?

How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:

TV Channel: TBS

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Dynamite Start Time

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

Where is AEW Dynamite Located?

Location: Gateway Center Arena, Atlanta, Georgia

Match Card (Announced):

Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet

Will Opsreay vs. Mystery Member of the Don Callis Family

Timeless Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata

Hounds of Hell vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher

MJF & Hangman Adam Page appear live

Rick Ucchino
