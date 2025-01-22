AEW Dynamite Preview (1/22/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Following a highly anticipated edition of AEW Dynamite (Maximum Carnage) last week, the show returns to the air this week some high profile matches and segments already announced.
The AEW Tag Team Championships will be on the line as Private Party defends against the Hurt Syndicate (Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley). The Syndicate has looked incredibly strong of late, and it would probably be viewed as an upset if Private Party is able to walk out of Dynamite with the titles. Will they surprise everyone and do just that?
Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay have a storied past together in the ring. Their matches at Forbidden Door 2023 and WrestleKingdom 17 are two of the best matches of the last few years.
Since Omega returned to AEW, he's found himself in the proximity of his former rival due to the involvement of the Don Callis Family. A common enemy can make for strange allies. Will Omega and Ospreay agree to some sort of alliance moving forward?
Elsewhere on the card, Jamie Hayter will attempt to get revenge for Julia Hart hitting her with the black mist in a match-up of two former champions in the women's division. Hart defeated Hayter on the New Years Day (Fight For The Fallen) edition of Dynamite, so Hayter will be attempting to get her win back.
We'll also see the Rated R Superstar Cope take on PAC, as well as a recently returned to action Samoa Joe colliding with Nick Wayne.
How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:
TV Channel: TBS
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
AEW Dynamite Start Time
Time: 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT
Where is AEW Dynamite Located?
Location: Knoxville Coliseum in Knoxville, TN
Match Card (Announced):
Rated R Superstar Cope vs. AEW World Trios Champion PAC
AEW World Tag Team Champions Private Party vs. Hurt Syndicate (Title Match)
Samoa Joe vs. Nick Wayne
Julia Hart vs. Jamie Hayter
Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay Face-to-Face
