Dr. Britt Baker Could Be Done With AEW Amid Growing Backstage Frustration [Report]
Has Dr. Britt Baker fallen out of favor with Tony Khan?
That may be the case according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.
Keller addressed Baker's most recent absence from AEW programming on the latest episode of his VIP Podcast, and made a bold claim that she may not be back with All Elite Wrestling. At the very least, she won't be back any time soon.
"She might be done with AEW. At least the feeling I'm getting from talking to people in AEW is Tony Khan might have her in the same category as some other wrestlers where they just don't get phone calls and don't get called in to show up. There is a lot of frustration with her. I'm told - and I've heard this pretty consistently - she's wildly unpopular in the women's locker room. One person said no one ever wants to see her come back, speaking of the women's locker room."
Keller knows that's a broad statement and clarified that there very well could be a few individuals in the AEW Women's locker room that would like to see Baker return, but they would reportedly be in the minority.
Dr. Britt Baker was suspended over the summer, just weeks before she would wrestle Mercedes Moné at All In Wembley, due to a backstage incident involving MJF. Keller claims that event was a contributing factor to Baker being left off television, but it's apparently not the only one.
"There are other issues with her that have come up. She has become increasingly difficult to work with in a general sense. She has always had a reputation for being difficult to work with. There was a specific situation recently not counting the MJF situation where people just threw their hands up…It wasn't like a huge deal but it was enough to sort of be the straw that broke the camel's back in terms of just feeling like, 'You know what? We've got a strong women's division now compared to when she was on top and we don't need to deal with her if she's going to be this difficult to work with.'"
Dr. Britt Baker has wrestled just two matches in AEW since her TBS Title shot in London. Most recently she defeated Penelope Ford on the 11/13 episode of Dynamite and was confronted by Serena Deeb afterward.
During a recent appearance on DDP's YouTube show Gauntlet, the former AEW Women's Champion claimed that she has been off television since then due to outside commitments.
“I’m filming some fun stuff, can’t wait to tell everybody what it is. It’s on the down low for now but it’s really exciting and it’s cool, it’s really cool. I think people will be really excited about it.”
It's important to note that Britt nor Adam Cole have been negatively impacted in AEW by their decision to end their relationship - according to Wade Keller.
The Takedown on SI has reached out to AEW for comment on Dr. Britt Baker's status, but we have not yet heard back.
