Tony Khan Comments On The AEW Return Of Kenny Omega
Tony Khan says that he's excited to have Kenny Omega back in an AEW ring.
During an interview on the Battleground Podcast, Khan commented on Omega's return in New Japan Pro Wrestling and his AEW return match against Brian Cage. Khan says he's glad to have some OG AEW talent back in the fold.
"It's so exciting to have some of the top stars returning to AEW," Khan said. "Tonight, Kenny Omega returns to the AEW ring for the first time in over a year. We haven't seen Kenny Omega in the ring here in America in a really long time. He did have a comeback match in Japan that went very well, but now he's being tested against one of the most powerful and one of the most impressive athletes...really in my lifetime, that I can ever remember, and that's The Machine Brian Cage.- Tony Khan (h/t Wrestling Inc.)
He added:
"It's been huge having Kenny Omega back in AEW. I'm incredibly excited about Omega returning to AEW and all the possibilities and everything that comes out of tonight, when Kenny Omega returns to the ring on Dynamite against Brian Cage."- Tony Khan
Omega returned at the NJPW and AEW Wrestle Dynasty super-show on January 5. He defeated Gabe Kidd in a critically acclaimed, bloodbath of a match. On this week's Maximum Carnage episode of AEW Dynamite, Omega will face Don Callis Family member, Brian Cage.
Omega returned to AEW Dynamite for a promo last week and was jumped by The Don Callis Family, which led to the match with Cage. Callis and Omega have been feuding with one another since before Omega got sick and took a hiatus from the company.
