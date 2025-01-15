Tony Khan Comments On The AEW Return Of Kenny Omega

#AEWDynamite MAXIMUM CARNAGE

TONIGHT!@BradyMusicCtr | Cincinnati, OH

LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork & @SportsOnMax@KennyOmegaManX vs. @BrianCagegmsi!

It will be Machine vs Best Bout Machine - Brian Cage vs Kenny Omega on Maximum Carnage Dynamite! pic.twitter.com/OHISnBQqMJ