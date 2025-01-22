WWE Rumors: Latest On WrestleMania 42 And 43 Location Discussions
WrestleMania 41 is still over two months away, but we're already starting to hear rumors about where WWE could host WrestleMania in 2026 and 2027.
Over the last few days, multiple reports have linked next year's WrestleMania 42 to New Orleans, Louisiana. It was first reported that WWE would soon be holding a major press event in the city. WWE later denied that story to at least one outlet (Fightful), though it's possible WWE is trying to keep the story under wraps until they are ready to go public.
The rumors didn't stop there. PWInsider reported that New Orleans has been talked about internally at WWE as the frontrunner to host WrestleMania 42, and “the word making the rounds locally in Louisiana” is that the show will emanate from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
Further, the report from PWInsider (via WrestleTalk) also indicates that WrestleMania 43 in 2027 could be held at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The stadium will host WWE's Royal Rumble event in less than two weeks, so the buzz making the rounds at this moment in time makes a lot of sense.
In fact, if an agreement is made to host WrestleMania 43 in the city, it wouldn't be surprising to see WWE announce it during this year's Royal Rumble PLE.
It must be said that the news is not unexpected. Last June, it was announced that WWE and Indiana Sports Corp. had signed a multi-year deal that would eventually bring Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, and WrestleMania to Indianapolis. We just didn't know when.
The original press release from WWE and Indiana Sports Corp. read:
"For over four decades, our city’s sports strategy has brought in millions of visitors and priceless hours of international brand-building media coverage," said Patrick Talty, President of Indiana Sports Corp in a news release. "This partnership with WWE continues to push that strategy forward in new and exciting ways. We look forward to welcoming the WWE Universe to our community and state and showing them all that Indy has to offer.”Chris Legentil, WWE EVP, Talent Relations & Head of Communications added: “Indianapolis is a fantastic city for major events and we’re excited to invite the WWE Universe to Lucas Oil Stadium for Royal Rumble in 2025, and a future SummerSlam and WrestleMania.”
It should be stressed that Indianapolis is only reported to be drawing major consideration at this point, and as mentioned, a WrestleMania to be held in Indianapolis will be booked at some point due to the multi-year agreement in place. with Indiana Sports Corp.
