AEW Dynamite Preview (1/29/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Mercedes Moné will put her TBS Championship on the line Wednesday night on Dynamite against Yuka Sakazaki.

Mercedes Mone puts her TBS Championship on the line
Mercedes Mone puts her TBS Championship on the line / All Elite Wrestling

The Moné Train is rolling into the VBC Probst Arena in Huntsville, Alabama as Mercedes Moné puts her TBS Championship on the line Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite.

Yuka Sakazaki earned her shot at dethroning The CEO this past Saturday night on AEW Collision when she won a No. 1 Contender's Fatal 4-Way Match against Deonna Purrazzo, Serena Deeb and Queen Aminata.

Interestingly enough it's Harley Cameron who desperately wants her own seat aboard the
Moné Train, who provided the assist to Yuka and kept The Virtuosa from winning on Saturday. Will The Vendetta now be looking to make Cameron feel her own wrath for her actions?

We know that Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega will be teaming together at Grand Slam Australia, but tonight The Aerial Assassin will fly solo against Brian Cage of the Don Callis Family.

Meantime Jeff Jarrett has his opportunity to earn a shot at Jon Moxley's AEW World Championship and the Alabama crowd will hear from MJF!

Here's everything we know about tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite:

Mercedes Moné defends her TBS Championship against Yuka Sakazaki

Mercedes Mone vs. Yuka Sakazaki
Mercedes Mone vs. Yuka Sakazaki / All Elite Wrestling

The CEO has had a dominant run to begin her AEW career and Mercedes Moné is looking to keep her undefeated streak alive when she defends her TBS Championship tonight against Yuka Sakazaki. Will Four-Belts-Moné have one of her precious titles taken from her tonight on Dynamite?

The Aerial Assassin battles The Machine

Will Ospreay vs. Brian Cage
Will Ospreay vs. Brian Cage / All Elite Wrestling

The newly formed alliance of Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega is dead set on taking out every member of the Don Callis Family one at a time. The Omega Powers will battle Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita at Grand Slam Australia. Tonight the Aerial Assassin will battle The Machine Brian Cage.

Can Jeff Jarrett earn his AEW World Title shot?

Jeff Jarrett vs. Claudio Castagnoli
Jeff Jarrett vs. Claudio Castagnoli / All Elite Wrestling

Jeff Jarrett is dreaming of a fairy tale ending to his Hall of Fame career. He desperately wants to win one last World Title before he leaves his boots in the ring. The Last Outlaw has an opportunity to get a piece of AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. He just has to go through Claudio Castagnoli first.

MJF has something things to get off his mind

MJF
We'll hear from MJF / All Elite Wrestling

MJF has made plenty of unsavory comments toward Jeff Jarrett and his AEW World Championship aspirations over the last few weeks. Could Max's attention be turned elsewhere in Huntsville after an intense stare-down with Hangman Adam Page last week on Dynamite? We'll hear what MJF has to say.

Wheeler Yuta takes on Switchblade Jay White

Wheeler Yuta vs. Jay White
Wheeler Yuta vs. Jay White / All Elite Wrestling

Last week on Dynamite, Jay White attempted to save Adam Copeland from an all-out assault by the Death Riders and received a low blow from Wheeler Yuta for his efforts. Actions have consequences and tonight Yuta will go one-on-one with The Switchblade on Dynamite.

How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:

TV Channel: TBS

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Dynamite Start Time

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

Where is AEW Dynamite Located?

Location: VBC Probst Arena, Huntsville, Alabama

Match Card (Announced):

Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Yuka Sakazaki for the TBS Championship

Will Ospreay vs. Brian Cage

Jeff Jarrett vs. Claudio Castagnoli

We'll hear from MJF

Wheeler Yuta vs. Jay White

RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

