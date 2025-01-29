Bayley Wins First NXT Match In Over Four Years; Earns NXT Women's Title Shot At Vengeance Day
Bayley had herself a very successful return to NXT Tuesday night in Atlanta.
The Role Model wrestled in her first match in NXT since she and Sasha Banks, now Mercedes Moné in AEW, successfully defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Shotzi and Tegan Nox in the summer of 2020.
Once again Bayley would compete in a tag bout, teaming with NXT Women's Champion Giulia to take on Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade.
Bayley and Giulia proved to be quite the tandem, utilizing some flawless teamwork to set up Bayley for the big elbow drop on Cora Jade for the victory.
After the match, Bayley and Giulia shook hands, but the former NXT Women's Champion couldn't help but take a long glance at the NXT title belt draped over the current champ's shoulder.
Bayley eyeing Giulia's gold wasn't just a tease, it was foreshadowing. NXT General Manager Ava announced a triple threat match for the NXT Women's Championship at NXT Vengeance Day.
Giulia will be defending against both Bayley and Roxanne Perez on Saturday, February 15 at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.
The NXT Women's North American Championship will also be on the line that night. After Fallon Henley retained her title Tuesday night against Shotzi, Stephanie Vaquer met the Champion at the top of the entrance ramp to claim her rightful spot as the new No. 1 Contender.
Henley vs. Vaquer was quickly made official for NXT Vengeance Day.
