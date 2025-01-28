Wrestling On FanNation

Logan Paul And Jake Paul Fight Tease Turns Out To Be New Max Reality Series

WWE.com

Earlier today, both Logan Paul and Jake Paul teased what everybody thought to be a fight against one another.

Though it looked like a Paul vs. Paul bout was set, it was savvy marketing by the brothers, as instead of teasing a boxing match they were instead teasing a reality show on Max that's beginning on March 27.

Mike Coppinger first reported the news with that report was later confirmed on X by Chris Mannix who said:

A source confirms Mike's reporting here. While social media ran with this as a fight -- smart marketing, as always, by the Paul's -- it was never formally announced as one.

Chris Mannix

Logan Paul and Jake Paul have both taken the fight world by storm. Logan went the distance in a fight against pound-for-pound great, Floyd Mayweather, while Jake Paul has fought against multiple former UFC fighters including Nate Diaz and Tyron Woodley. He recently defeated Mike Tyson in a match that streamed live to a record audience on Netflix.

As for Logan Paul, he's scheduled to compete in the 2025 men's Royal Rumble match on Saturday night in Indianapolis.

