Logan Paul And Jake Paul Fight Tease Turns Out To Be New Max Reality Series
Earlier today, both Logan Paul and Jake Paul teased what everybody thought to be a fight against one another.
Though it looked like a Paul vs. Paul bout was set, it was savvy marketing by the brothers, as instead of teasing a boxing match they were instead teasing a reality show on Max that's beginning on March 27.
Mike Coppinger first reported the news with that report was later confirmed on X by Chris Mannix who said:
A source confirms Mike's reporting here. While social media ran with this as a fight -- smart marketing, as always, by the Paul's -- it was never formally announced as one.- Chris Mannix
Logan Paul and Jake Paul have both taken the fight world by storm. Logan went the distance in a fight against pound-for-pound great, Floyd Mayweather, while Jake Paul has fought against multiple former UFC fighters including Nate Diaz and Tyron Woodley. He recently defeated Mike Tyson in a match that streamed live to a record audience on Netflix.
As for Logan Paul, he's scheduled to compete in the 2025 men's Royal Rumble match on Saturday night in Indianapolis.
