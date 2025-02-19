AEW Dynamite Preview (02/19/25): Start Time, How To Watch, Match Card & More
On the heels of a history making night at Grand Slam Australia, All Elite Wrestling is back stateside as Dynamite takes over the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona.
MJF and Hangman Adam Page are scheduled to be in the same ring, at the same time, just seven days removed from a heated pull -apart brawl. Tensions between these former World Champions had been bubbling up under the surface for weeks before finally exploding in front of the crowd in Austin this past Wednesday.
Is it already a foregone conclusion that tonight's conversation between Max and Hangman will once again break down into a physical altercation?
Violence is already guaranteed to be on the menu tonight as Powerhouse Hobbs and Big Bill meet (or should I say MEAT) in a massive Street Fight. The Opps and The Patriarchy are set for trios action, while Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong will battle it out for a possible shot at the International Championship at Revolution.
What's next for Adam Copeland and Mariah May coming off their losses at AEW Grand Slam? Will we hear from Jon Moxley and the NEW AEW Women's Champion Timeless Toni Storm?
AEW Revolution is just over two weeks away. Anything can happen tonight on TBS and Max!
How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:
TV Channel: TBS
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
AEW Dynamite Start Time
Time: 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT
Where is AEW Dynamite Located?
Location: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix, Arizona
Match Card (Announced):
Hangman Page and MJF meet face-to-face
Revolution International Championship Series: Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong
Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Big Bill in a Street Fight
The Opps (Samoa Joe, HOOK, Shibata) vs. The Patriarchy (Christian, Nick Wayne & Kip Sabian)
