Timeless Toni Storm Becomes Four-Time AEW Women's Champion At Grand Slam Australia
Timeless Toni Storm solidified herself as the most decorated women's wrestler in All Elite Wrestling history Saturday night. Storm defeated Mariah May in front of thousands of her home countrymen at Grand Slam Australia to capture the AEW Women's Championship for a fourth time.
Her victory makes her the first ever four-time winner of the AEW Women's Championship, breaking the record she previously shared with Hikaru Shida as the only two women in the company to hold the belt on three separate occasions.
Toni and Mariah engaged in an extremely personal and action packed brawl, that saw Mariah survive three hip attacks and a Storm Zero. Toni herself was able to kick out of back-to-back May Days.
In the end Mariah went to the well one too many times. She attempted another May Day, which Storm was able to counter into a small cradle for the three count and the title.
It was major moment for the Brisbane crowd who had watched their hometown heroes lose all night long in the lead up to Storm's crowning achievement. Here are the rest of the results from Grand Slam Australia:
Full AEW Grand Slam Match Results:
Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay defeated Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher. This was a tag team bout that lived up to very high expectations. The finish saw Will Ospreay take a running dive over the top turnbuckle to take out Fletcher on the floor below. He then rushed back up top as he and Omega delivered a Hidden Blade/One Winged Angel combo on Takeshita for the victory.
Mercedes Moné knocked off Harley Cameron to retain the TBS Championship. Cameron more than answered the call in the biggest match of her career to date. Harley, and yes her puppets, delivered a highly entertaining performance and she nearly pulled off the upset on multiple occasions. After missing on a senton bomb, Mercedes hit Cameron with the Moné Maker for the win.
Kenny Omega challenged Konosuke Takeshita to a match at AEW Revolution for the International Championship, while Will Ospreay wants Kyle Fletcher in a steel cage match.
Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli defeated Cope & Jay White in the Brisbane Brawl. Kendo sticks, tables and chairs... oh my. This had all the toys you'd expect to be involved in a match with no rules. Even Wheeler Yuta coming out of nowhere to whip Jay White with a leather belt, which Switchblade no sold like a mad man.
Cope was about to deliver a ConChairTo to Moxley with a chair wrapped in barbed wire, when Yuta stole it from him. The distraction allowed Marina Shafir to hit Cope with the briefcase that holds the AEW World Title. Mox locked in the bulldog choke after Claudio connected with the Neutralizer on Cope and the former TNT Champion eventually passed out while Yuta held down Jay White on the outside.
Kazuchika Okada outlasted Buddy Matthews to retain the AEW Continental Championship. The Brisbane crowd was firmly behind Matthews in this one, as you could imagine. The self-proclaimed best of Australia scored several near falls in this one. The closest coming off a Murphy's Law where Okada was just able to get his foot on the rope at the last possible second. In the end Okada hit Buddy with a low blow and his second Rainmaker of the match for the win.
Timeless Toni Storm defeated Mariah May to become a four-time AEW Women's Champion. Storm counted a May Day attempt and cradled the Champion for the three count and the title!
