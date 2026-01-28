AEW Dynamite Preview (1/28/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Texas is AEW country once again as Dynamite makes a stop in the Austin area.

The list of men who want a shot at the AEW World Championship is getting longer by the day and a new name has entered the mix.

Andrade El Idolo has been on an impressive undefeated streak since returning to AEW at the beginning of January. After defeating CMLL's Magnus on Collision last Saturday, Andrade shared his desire to be AEW World Champion.

The list of challengers for MJF's AEW World Championship has grown to include Andrade El Idolo!

Before he can get there, he'll have to go through Swerve Strickland, a former AEW World Champion has also racked up wins in recent weeks to get back into title contention.

Despite both men being in the same promotion at several points in their careers, tonight will be the first singles match between Andrade and Strickland.

Who will win and end the other man's undefeated streak in 2026?

More top contenders in action

Andrade El Idolo and Swerve Strickland aren't the only world title contenders who'll be in action. Kenny Omega will wrestle the Don Callis Family's Rocky Romero after defeating Josh Alexander last week.

Omega said that he feels physically better than he has in years and no member of the Don Callis Family can beat him in his current condition. Is he right about that, or will Rocky Romero and the Family have a trick up their sleeves once again?

Three championships on the line

Kris Statlander defends the AEW Women's World Championship against Thekla tonight in Cedar Park, TX. | All Elite Wrestling

Three AEW champions will defend their titles in Austin, and leading the pack is AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander. For months, the Triangle of Madness has wreaked havoc over the AEW women's division, and Statlander has been one of their primary targets. The Toxic Spider Thekla has antagonized the champion for weeks and pinned her in a trios match.

Will Thekla be able to convert her first one-on-one shot at the Women's World Championship into her first taste of AEW gold or will her name join the list of impressive women who weren't unable to end Kris Statlander's reign?

The AEW World Tag Team Championships are also on the line. The newly minted team of Mark Davis and Jake Doyle won a four-way tag team match at Maximum Carnage to become number one contenders. FTR is known for their classic, smash mouth style but Davis & Doyle are also brawlers, plus they have a clear size and power advantage. Will that be enough to take the Top Guys down?

El Clon will challenge Mark Briscoe for the TNT Championship on tonight's episode of Dynamite. The bad blood between the Don Callis Family and The Conglomeration still runs deep and Briscoe is eager to get revenge for El Clon putting Hologram out of action this year. Can the champion stay focused long enough to get it done, or will El Clon be able to knock Briscoe off his game the same way he did to his Conglomeration teammate?

Also on Dynamite

#AEWDynamite

8/7c, TBS + HBO Max

Tomorrow, 1/28!



AEW World Champion @The_MJF Appears LIVE!



MJF came face to face with @BrodyXKing Wednesday on Dynamite before spending his night watching Omega, Swerve + Joe's matches very closely.



MJF will be LIVE in Austin, TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/i5qPPLlF9H — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 27, 2026

Be on the lookout for MJF who has been confirmed to appear live in Austin tonight. The AEW World Champion has a major target on his back as Brody King, "Hangman" Adam Page, Swerve Strickland, Kenny Omega, Samoa Joe, and Andrade El Idolo all have their sights et on being the man to dethrone him. How will he respond to the growing pressure to hold on to the infamous Triple B.

AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley will take part in an eliminator match against Ace Austin. Moxley has been on fire in recent weeks but he's never faced an athlete as unique as Ace Austin.

Can the champion secure victory and keep an eye out for any Don Callis-related shenanigans that may surface as part of their current faction wars? Can Ace Austin capitalize on potential distractions and earn a shot at the Continental Championship?

How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:

TV: TBS

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Dynamite Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST

AEW Dynamite Location:

Venue: H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Cedar Park, TX

AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):

Kris Statlander vs. Thekla for the AEW Women's World Championship

Mark Briscoe vs. El Clon for the TNT Championship

FTR vs. Davis & Doyle for the AEW World Tag Team Championships

Jon Moxley vs. Ace Austin in a Continental Championship Eliminator Match

Andrade El Idolo vs. Swerve Strickland

Kenny Omega vs. Rocky Romero

MJF Live in Austin

