AEW Dynamite Results (2/11/26): Thekla Wins The World Title, New TNT Champion Crowned, Kenny And Swerve Brawl

The final hype for AEW Grand Slam Australia on Saturday rolled right through this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Last week on the show, Kenny Omega lost his chance at a spot in the number one contenders' match for the AEW World Championship at Grand Slam. Omega lost to Andrade El Idolo and after the match, tempers flared up between him and Swerve Strickland.

On the show this week, Omega and Strickland opened the show and things between the two stars flared up even more. Strickland accused Omega of dodging him and not being around when he was at the top of the company and champion. Omega pushed back on Strickland and told him that AEW was his house, but only because Omega turned the lights on.

Omega and Strickland traded insults until Omega challenged Strickland to a match. Strickland said that he would put Omega back in a hospital bed and accepted the match. Omega then slapped Strickland in the face. From there, both men brawled in the ring and around the ringside area.

The brawl spilled out into the crowd and up to the stage where Omega crushed Strickland with a V-Trigger into the tron screen. Strickland later speared Omega off of the stage and through broadcast equipment. The brawl ended after the spear. Later in the night, the announce team revealed that Kenny Omega would face Swerve Strickland next week on AEW Dynamite.

There were two championship matches on the show this week. The first of the night was Tommaso Ciampa vs. Kyle Fletcher for the TNT Championship. In the match, Fletcher defeated Ciampa to win the title again. The match was a hard-hitting classic with near falls and finisher kickouts. In the end, Fletcher hit his brainbuster for the victory.

After the match, Fletcher was interviewed by Renee Paquette and called himself the greatest TNT Champion ever. This brought out Mark Briscoe. Briscoe said they each had three wins over the other and that he would give Fletcher the seventh match on his home turf in Australia. Fletcher agreed, but said it had to be in a ladder match. Briscoe agreed to those stipulations.

The second championship match took place in the main event. Thekla defeated Kris Statlander in a Strap Match to win the AEW Women's World Championship. Both women used the strap as a vicious weapon, but in the end, Sisters of Sin helped Thekla and attacked Statlander to get the upper hand.

Statlander tried to fight them off and was successful, but Thekla connected with a spear and stayed on top of the offense until the end. Thekla tied Statlander's hands together with the strap and then delivered a stomp before making the cover for the victory. After the match, Sisters of Sin and Thekla beat up Statlander more until The Brawling Birds ran down to the ring and made the save.

In other action this week, The Death Riders defeated The Don Callis Family in the show's opening contest. Jon Moxley locked down the win for his team by pinning Josh Alexander. There was some action between Moxley and Konosuke Takeshita and it served as a means to hype up their AEW Continental Championship Match at Grand Slam.

Also, The Young Bucks defeated The Rascalz and returning Private Party to earn a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championships. The match was packed full of pace and action, with all three teams as perfect complements to each other. The Bucks beat Marq Quen with their Meltzer Driver for the victory.

Ahead of their loser loses their hair match at AEW Grand Slam this weekend, Marina Shafir upped the stakes when she attacked Toni Storm's friend, Mina Shirakawa. Shafir cut off a piece of Shirakawa's hair during the attack and the rest of The Death Riders left Orange Cassidy lying in a heap in the ring. At Grand Slam Storm and Cassidy will take on Shafir and Wheeler Yuta. The loser will get their head shaved.

Other final build for Grand Slam took place on this show in the form of video packages and hype videos. Babes of Wrath vs. MegaBad was built via a Babes of Wrath promo. Adam Page had various segments backstage regarding his number one contender match against Andrade on Saturday. A sizzle video also aired for the Brody King vs. MJF AEW World Championship match this weekend at AEW Grand Slam Australia.

AEW Dynamite Results

The Death Riders defeated The Don Callis Family in a Trios Match

Kyle Fletcher defeated Tommaso Ciampa to win the TNT Championship

Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong defeated Daniel Garcia and Clark Connors

The Young Bucks defeated The Rascalz and Private Party in a Triple Threat Match to earn a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championships

Thekla defeated Kris Statlander in a Strap Match to win the AEW Women's World Championship

