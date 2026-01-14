AEW Dynamite Preview (1/14/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Anything can (and will) happen on tonight's very special episode of AEW Dynamite.

Maximum Carnage returns for the second year in a row, and this time the TV special will air live from Phoenix, Arizona, and include a huge AEW World Championship match.

After winning the Dynamite Diamond Ring before the end of 2025, becoming the only man to do so in AEW history who is not named MJF, ROH World Champion Bandido will challenge for AEW's top prize for the first time. Bandido has been on fire in recent weeks, picking up wins over Ricochet, The Beast Mortos, and Sammy Guevara.

Bandido | All Elite Wrestling

Despite Bandido's impressive momentum, the current champion has no intentions of letting go of his beloved "Triple B." Tonight marks the first defense of MJF's second reign holding the AEW World Championship, a title he holds the record for longest-reigning champion in AEW history. Since his return to AEW, it's been clear that MJF is still as ruthless as ever in pursuit of remaining champion forever.

In the lead-up to tonight's match, MJF has not taken Bandido seriously, a mistake that may end up costing him everything. Can Bandido use the champ's arrogance to his advantage and become the new AEW World Champion, or will the champion have yet another trick up his sleeve to remain in possession of the gold?

Omega Returns

Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Speaking of the AEW World Championship, last week Kenny Omega appeared on screen to announce his intentions to make one final push towards being AEW's top champion again. While he didn't put an exact timeline on his plans, he made it clear that he still has more left in him as a performer despite being plagued by injuries and illness in recent years.

Tonight, he returns to AEW, eager to prove he is still the best of "Where the best wrestle." What will be the first stop on his road to regaining the AEW World Championship he once held for 346 days?

Wrath and madness galore

Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale, and Harley Cameron have been reunited since December 31st and it feels so, so good. The powerful trio was victorious on Collision over the Texas team of Maya World, Hyan, and Vertvixen.

They stand atop the AEW women's division with possession of the AEW Women's World Championship, TBS Championship, and AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships, deeming them virtually unstoppable. Almost.

Thekla has been circling Kris Statlander and the AEW Women's World Championship for months and has been vocal about trying to get into Statlander's head and cast doubt about her newly repaired friendships. The Toxic Spider is ready to strike and she's not alone. Sisters of Sin still have eyes on the women's tag titles.

In a huge trios match, which team will come out on top?

Access granted

Darby Allin and Pac wrestled each other for the first time at AEW Full Gear. | All Elite Wrestling

Pac is the only man that Darby Allin has yet to tackle in his ongoing crusade against the Death Riders. That ends tonight. For weeks, Allin had to jump through hoops and defeat other members of the Death Riders, including Wheeler Yuta and Gabe Kidd, in hopes of earning an opportunity to wrestle Pac after the Bastard cheated to beat him Full Gear.

Now that he finally has the opportunity, Allin has no plans of letting it go to waste, but Pac views the match as an opportunity to get rid of Darby Allin for good after being a thorn in the side of the Death Riders for well over a year.

Who will win the gritty battle between two AEW originals?

New #1 Contenders Determined

Jake Doyle is the newest member of the Don Callis Family. | All Elite Wrestling

Following last week's shocking announcement of yet another Don Callis Family expansion, the team of Mark Davis and Jake Doyle will officially throw their hats in the ring for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. They're up against the Young Bucks, GOA, and JetSpeed in a four-way tag team match to decide FTR's next challengers for the tag titles.

With each team on impressive runs currently, which one will actually win and take one step closer to standing on top of AEW's tag team division?

How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:

TV: TBS

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Dynamite Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST

AEW Dynamite Location:

Venue: Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona

AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):

MJF vs. Bandido for the AEW World Championship

Kenny Omega Returns!

Kris Statlander & Babes of Wrath vs. Triangle of Madness

Darby Allin vs. Pac

Young Bucks vs. GOA vs. JetSpeed vs. Don Callis Family (Jake Doyle & Mark Davis) in a 4-Way Tag Team Match For A Future World Tag Team Championship Opportunity

