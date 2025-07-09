AEW Dynamite Preview (7/9/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
It’s the go-home edition of AEW Dynamite before the company’s biggest show of the year.
Dynamite will take place at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, which comes just four days before AEW All In: Texas at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
‘Hangman’ Adam Page will challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship in a Texas Death Match at All In, and the two rivals are set for an eight-man tag team extravaganza on Dynamite.
Page will team with Will Ospreay and The Opps’ Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata to take on Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and The Young Bucks in what figures to be an action-packed showdown.
In a shocking development, Page hit a Buckshot Lariat on Marina Shafir on last week’s Dynamite, so Moxley could come out with a lot of aggression as he looks to send Page into All In at less than 100 percent.
And what role will Swerve Strickland play in the match? He and Ospreay will team up at All In to face The Young Bucks, and there is a lot on the line for both teams.
If Swerve and Ospreay lose, they can’t challenge for the AEW World Championship for at least one year. If The Young Bucks lose, they will give up their EVP titles in AEW.
There’s another match on the card that will feature The Opps vs. The Death Riders, as Samoa Joe goes one-on-one with Wheeler Yuta.
Meanwhile, there is plenty at stake in the 4-Way Match between Megan Bayne, Tay Melo, Queen Aminata, and Thekla, with the winner earning the No. 2 spot in the upcoming Women’s Casino Gauntlet at All In. Kris Statlander notched the No. 1 spot on the June 25 edition of Dynamite.
Also announced for Dynamite are two big face-to-face segments.
Mark Briscoe and MJF will start the Men’s Casino Gauntlet at All In after scoring the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, respectively, but first they are going to do a little “talky-talk.”
Briscoe has been publicly questioning MJF’s, well, manhood in recent weeks, even going as far as to cash in on the hot-selling “MJF Has A Tiny (Kosher) Pickle” shirt.
Will MJF accept Briscoe’s stipulation of leaving The Hurt Syndicate in the back while the two exchange words in the ring? Or could Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP help the former AEW World Champion gain the upper hand ahead of All In?
And then it’s all about the AEW Women’s Championship when ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone meet in the ring for the final time before their highly-anticipated clash.
Storm has made it clear that Mone must destroy her to take the title, but the latter would like nothing more than to dethrone the current champion and add a seventh title to her growing collection.
Also, after a surprising return last week to make the save for Kota Ibushi, what will Kenny Omega have to say before the next installment of his legendary rivalry with Kazuchika Okada at All In?
Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite:
How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:
TV Channel: TBS
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
AEW Dynamite Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
AEW Dynamite Location:
Location: Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX
AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):
Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and The Young Bucks vs. ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, Will Ospreay, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata in an All Star 8-Man Tag Team Match
Samoa Joe vs. Wheeler Yuta
Megan Bayne vs. Tay Melo vs. Queen Aminata vs. Thekla in a 4-Way Match to earn the No. 2 spot in the Women’s Casino Gauntlet
‘Timeless’ Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone’s final face-to-face before All In: Texas
Mark Briscoe and MJF talky-talk
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Backstage Update On How Many More Matches May Be Added To AEW All In Texas Card
Kazuchika Okada & Kenny Omega: The Generational Rivalry That Changed Pro Wrestling & Created AEW
Tony Khan Comments On Third Weekly AEW Show
Wrestling Legend Reportedly Discussed For AEW All In: Texas Appearance