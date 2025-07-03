Wrestling Legend Reportedly Discussed For AEW All In: Texas Appearance
The main event of AEW All In: Texas could be one for the ages, as Jon Moxley is set to defend the AEW World Championship against "Hangman" Adam Page in a Texas Death Match. Because of the stipulation, it is very possible several major names could find themselves involved.
While the stories on screen have teased potential run-ins from the likes of the Death Riders, Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, The Young Bucks, and others, more names who could appear at the big show on July 12 have seemingly come to light over the last 24 hours.
Not only that, but they could potentially play major roles.
On Wednesday, it was revealed that former TNT Champion Darby Allin is rumored to return to AEW programming imminently, potentially as early as All In. With his history with the Death Riders, an appearance in the main event could make a lot of sense. Not only that, but a new report indicates he may not be alone.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select indicated Thursday WWE Hall of Famer and AEW legend Sting has been discussed for an appearance on the show, with internal indications having him involved in whatever Allin would do at All In. The two held the AEW Tag Team Championship together, with Sting retiring from in-ring action at AEW Revolution in 2024.
Back in December, Sting appeared at a press event promoting All In: Texas, and even predicted Allin could find himself in the world title picture at the event.
“You, I’ve always known from day one, you are world championship caliber," Sting said at the presser. "I knew from the very beginning. Yeah, you had to come up some, and you’ve come up a ton in the last few years. But I knew that you would someday become the world heavyweight champion. Sometime in 2025, I am predicting this is the future AEW World Champion right here. Who knows? Maybe you’ll be world champion at Globe Life [Field], 2025, at All In."
"The Icon" is currently doing his final wave of convention appearances in the Sting makeup, and lives in Texas as is.
