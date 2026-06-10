AEW Dynamite Preview (6/10/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

With AEW/NJPW/CMLL/STARDOM Forbidden Door less than three weeks away, the Owen Hart Tournament is getting down to the wire.

Last week, Will Ospreay advanced to the men's tournament final by defeating Mark Davis in the main event of AEW Dynamite. Over on the women's side, Mercedes Moné made her long-anticipated return to AEW as the tournament wild card. She forced Alex Windsor to submit, moving on to the semifinals and defending her crown as the reigning Owen Hart Women's Tournament winner.

Mercedes Moné | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Tonight on AEW Dynamite Summer Blockbuster, Brody King and Swerve Strickland will face off in the semifinals of the Owen Hart Men's Tournament, with the winner moving on to take on Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door.

Strickland and King are already well acquainted with each other from Strickland's rivalry with King's Brodido tag team partner, Bandido, and a previous singles match at March's AEW Revolution, when Swerve Strickland defeated Brody King.

Both men have a previous history with Will Ospreay and are motivated by the chance of headlining Wembley Stadium at AEW All In London. Who will advance to the next round?

#AEWDynamite: Summer Blockbuster

8/7c, TBS & HBO Max

Tomorrow!#OwenCup Women’s Quarterfinal@SkyeByee vs @Sareee_Official



The Sun God of the Pro Wrestling World, Sareee, makes her AEW debut vs Triangle of Madness’ Skye Blue in the Owen, TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/lXcQoxvSbo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 9, 2026

In a recent interview with Masahiro Chono for Tokyo Sports, standout Japanese freelancer Sareee shared that her injured neck may not be fully cleared in time for tonight's Owen Hart Women's Tournament quarterfinal versus Skye Blue. If Sareee isn't able to compete, her Spark Rush teammate, Takumi Iroha, will accompany her to Cincinnati and take her place if necessary.

Both Sareee and Iroha are known as some of Japan's best wrestlers, but Skye Blue and the Triangle of Madness have seen a lot of success in AEW. Which woman will advance to the semifinals to take on Athena?

Continental title on the line

Shane Taylor has been gaining steam on AEW Collision in recent weeks. | All Elite Wrestling

After picking up a singles victory on AEW Collision and celebrating with an attack on Wheeler Yuta, Shane Taylor has positioned himself firmly in the crosshairs of Jon Moxley and the Death Riders.

Tonight, he gets an opportunity to gain the upper hand on Mox and the Death Riders by challenging for the Continental Championship. With no Death Riders or Shane Taylor Promotions allowed at ringside per Continental rules, who will walk away with the gold?

Also on Dynamite

The Conglomeration retained the AEW World Trios Championships against the Don Callis Family weeks ago on Collision, but the Don Callis Family isn't satisfied with that loss. For the first time, Andrade El Idolo will take on Orange Cassidy. If he wins, an opportunity at trios gold could be in the foreseeable future of the Family.

#AEWDynamite Summer Blockbuster

8/7c TBS & HBO Max

Wed, 6/10@OrangeCassidy vs @AndradeElIdolo



After Conglomeration retained vs @TheDonCallis Family last weekend, the DCF is not done with them & laid out a challenge for OC to face Andrade for the first time ever, WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/UaBhCAyWiQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 9, 2026

OC won't be the only member of The Conglomeration in action in Cincinnati. After participating in the four-faction brawl on Collision featuring The Conglomeration, Death Riders, Shane Taylor Promotions, and the Don Callis Family, Mark Briscoe and PAC will meet in an AEW ring for the first time one-on-one.

How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:

Watch: TBS, HBO Max

AEW Dynamite Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST

AEW Dynamite Location:

The Andrew J. Brady Music Center, Cincinnati, Ohio

AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):

Continental Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Shane Taylor

Owen Hart Men's Tournament Semifinal: Swerve Strickland vs. Brody King

Owen Hart Women's Tournament Quarterfinal: Skye Blue vs. Sareee

PAC vs. Mark Briscoe

Orange Cassidy vs. Andrade El Idolo