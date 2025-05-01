AEW Dynamite Results (4/30/25): Page To Owen Hart Final, Okada And Omega Get Physical, Mone Trades Words With Storm
This week's episode of AEW Dynamite started with a tease of physicality between long-time rivals, Kazuchika Okada and AEW International Champion, Kenny Omega.
Omega and Okada had a storied rivalry and epic series of matches for New Japan Pro Wrestling, but they've yet to get physical since joining AEW. That changed in the opening match on AEW Dynamite.
The Young Bucks teamed with Okada and Ricochet to take on Kenny Omega, Mike Bailey, Mark Briscoe, and Kevin Knight in an eight-man tag team match. This went exactly as you'd expect. The action was wild and took place inside and outside of the ring.
In the end, it was Okada and his team that got the victory. Okada crushed Mark Briscoe with The Rainmaker before covering for the win.
Another week and another MJF rejection by The Hurt Syndicate. This week it seemed personal and got physical. Once again, MVP asked for all members of The Hurt Syndicate -- himself, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin -- to vote on whether or not they wanted MJF in the group. Like last week and the week before that, MVP and Benjamin voted yes, while Lashley voted the move down.
This infuriated MJF. MJF got in Lashley's face and the two started to fight before things were broken up. Things seem to be heading down the road to a match between both men.
In other news, Mercedes Mone and Toni Storm traded some words this week. After Storm successfully won her match against Miyu Yamashita, Mone walked out to the entrance ramp and told Storm that she would win the Women's Owen Hart Cup tournament and then the AEW Women's World Championship at All In.
Also, Nick Wayne defeated Jay Lethal and The Opps defeated Nick Comorato, Rhett Titus, and Myles Hawkins. In that match, The Death Riders got involved, which prompted Samoa Joe to issue a special challenge to Moxley for their upcoming AEW World Championship match at Beach Break. He suggested a Steel Cage match and Tony Khan made that official later in the night.
Finally, Adam Page defeated Kyle Fletcher in the main event to advance to the finals of the men's Owen Hart Cup Tournament. Both men traded huge moves in this, but broke out of pin attempts at the last second after nearly all of them.
In the end, Page was able to connect with the Buckshot Lariat to get the victory. He'll now face Will Ospreay at Double or Nothing with a chance at the AEW World Championship at All In on the line. Page celebrated in the ring as the show went off the air.
Full AEW Dynamite Results (4/30/25)
- The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and Ricochet defeated Kenny Omega, Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, and Mark Briscoe
- The Opps defeated Nick Comorato, Rhett Titus, and Myles Hawkins.
- Toni Storm defeated Miyu Yamashita
- Nick Wayne defeated Jay Lethal to retain the ROH World Television Championship
- Adam Page defeated Kyle Fletcher to advance to the Owen Hart Cup Tournament Finals
