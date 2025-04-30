Hulk Hogan Reveals His Favorite AEW Women’s Wrestler
Who is Hulk Hogan’s favorite AEW women’s wrestler?
Hogan and former WCW executive producer and senior vice president Eric Bischoff had the big reveal of their new project on Wednesday morning, with MMA coach Israel ‘Izzy’ Martinez joining them to announce Real American Freestyle Wrestling.
To promote the launch of the unscripted freestyle wrestling league, Hogan and Bischoff did an interview with Forbes, where they discussed a variety of topics.
One of them was Hogan sharing his thoughts on AEW, including the choice for his favorite women’s wrestler in the promotion.
Hogan’s pick? ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm.
“Bro, I kind of like was all over the place until I watched that Toni Storm,” Hogan told Forbes. “The one that acts like the 1920s, the Roaring '20s. Bro, when I saw her start grinding in there and digging, and when I saw her gaffe through her hairline, when she pulled that blade through her hairline and she needed about 10 staples, I went: "Holy crap, this girl ain’t playing."
Hogan also brought up Mariah May’s role in the ‘Hollywood Ending’ match he was referencing from AEW Revolution in March, noting that he would “not want to be in that match with them” because both women were “playing hardball.”
Storm defeated May to retain the AEW Women’s Championship in a rematch from AEW Grand Slam Australia in February, where Storm regained the title after losing it to May at All In 2024 in London. Storm is set for a Title Eliminator match against Miyu Yamashita on Wednesday’s Dynamite in Norfolk, Virginia.
As for May, she is reportedly set to receive a “significant offer” from WWE once she becomes a free agent later this year.
