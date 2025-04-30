Kevin Nash Has A Theory About Why The Rock Really Wasn't At WrestleMania 41
While plenty of WWE fans have been critical of The Rock's non-appearance at WrestleMania 41 and the reasons he gave to Pat McAfee for not being in Las Vegas, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash believes he knows the real reason as to why The Great One was MIA at Allegiant Stadium.
Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, 'Big Sexy' agreed that it would have made more sense for The Rock to have been a part of the finish of the much maligned Sunday night main event between Cody Rhodes and John Cena for the WWE Title.
The former WWE and WCW Champion did concede, however, that The Final Boss now being attached to a Martin Scorsese project also likely prohibited him from getting physical at the Showcase of the Immortals.
"Rock couldn't show up cos Rock was f**king filming a Scorsese film," Nash surmises when The People's Champion's name is brought up, "the last time Rock f**king showed up, right before Hercules, he tore his f**king bone off his pelvis and cost production $10 million."
Nash continued, "Rock can say whatever he wants, 'I didn't want to f**king f**k up Cena's f**king moment. He didn't have the option. Scorsese was not gonna let him f**k off."
When host Sean Oliver interjects to ask if they're already filming, with the picture only recently being greenlit, Nash answered, "I might be wrong. But put it this way, if they're not shooting they're definitely in pre (production). I know whoever's insuring that f**king note ain't gonna f**king let Rock bounce around a ring."
On IMDB, The Rock and Scorsese both have "Untitled Martin Scorsese Hawaii-Set Crime Drama" in their 'upcoming' sections. The Rock is also listed as being in pre-production for "Untitled Fast and Furious Film" and "Fast X: Part 2". He also has several projects in development such as 'Big Trouble In Little China', 'The King' and a live action Moana movie.
Given how packed The Rock's upcoming schedule is in Hollywood, if Nash's theory is correct, it is unlikely we'll be seeing The Final Boss going one-on-one with Cody Rhodes any time soon.
