Steve Austin Issues First Comments On Four Wheeler Crash At WWE WrestleMania 41
Steve Austin says it was a throttle issue that caused him to crash his four wheeler into the ringside barrier at WrestleMania 41 inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
During an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Austin spoke openly about the accident and called it "not a great night at the office."
"Long story short, (it was) just a different throttle system because I'm pretty damn handy on a four wheeler. I was embarrassed about it. I think everybody's ok, but I mean, you go out there on the biggest night in wrestling, and you end up like that, it's not the greatest day at the office."- Stone Cold Steve Austin
Austin appeared on night two of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas to announce that night's attendance and the total attendance for the two night stay in Allegiant Stadium. When Austin's music hit, he drove down the entrance ramp in a four wheeler and sped around the ring multiple times. On the last time, Austin attempted to turn, but ended up crashing into the barrier and knocking over a fan in the front row.
Austin went on to do his segment in the ring, but later checked on the fan along with WWE President, Nick Khan. Austin was a prominent figure at the WWE Hall of Fame this year. He and Bret Hart's WrestleMania 13 match was the first match ever to be inducted by WWE.
Austin is currently recovering from knee surgery which he spoke about, along with a number of other topics, in an exclusive interview with The Takedown On SI on 3:16 day.
