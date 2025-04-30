Nikki Bella Discusses Total Divas Reboot
Nikki Bella says a reboot of the popular reality television show, Total Divas, is something she'd like to see happen.
Bella spoke on the possibility of Total Divas returning to the air during an episode of her Nikki & Brie Show podcast with her sister, Brie Bella. Nikki says she'd like to see the show include old members return, but also feature new characters.
“I really honestly think there's going to be (a Total Divas reboot.) I get asked about it all the time," Bella said. "Even when I was live last night with Fanatics, I kept getting asked about it. And I really think there's something about all of us getting rebooted.
"Like our OG crew with maybe two new ones, but like us three, Nattie, Paige and Nia, like I think us and then, I mean, we're all still working, which is crazy. And then you bring in two new ones. So much has happened — It's like the Sex and the City reboot — ‘And Just Like That.' You know, we could have our Total Divas ‘And Just Like That’ moment.'” (h/t Wrestle Ops)
Nikki Bella rebooted her in-ring career this past February when she appeared as a surprise entrant in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match. Nikki also has spoken about her and her sister returning to the ring for matches.
Total Divas was a successful mainstream reality show that aired on E for nine seasons from 2013 to 2019. The cast included both Bella twins, but also featured other WWE Superstars including Paige, Natalya, Eva Marie, Renee Young, and others. The show also featured men's WWE stars including Daniel Bryan and John Cena.
Nikki Bella is a former WWE Divas Champion and a WWE Hall of Famer.
