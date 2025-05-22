AEW Dynamite Results (5/21/25): Final Double Or Nothing PPV Hype, MJF Signs Hurt Syndicate Contract
Both Owen Hart Cup Tournament final matches got a heavy dose of electricity this week on AEW Dynamite before they hit the ring at Double or Nothing on PPV this weekend.
A face-to-face between the two men's finalists -- Will Ospreay and Adam Page -- opened the show. Both men addressed the other and spoke on why winning the tournament and fighting for the championship at All In was so important to them.
Will Ospreay told Adam Page that he wanted the AEW World Championship more than he did. He said that he wanted to return to his home country for Forbidden Door as champion and that he wanted his child to see him win the world championship.
In response, Page said that while Ospreay wanted to win the title, he needed to do it. Page said that he spent countless months wasting away and ignoring family all in the name of retribution. Page said that winning the tournament on Sunday and heading to All In to fight for the championship would be his redemption.
From there, Ospreay and Page both talked about what it would take to actually beat Jon Moxley and neither were fully confident about doing that. In the end, Page and Ospreay shared a beer in the ring before leaving and looking at the Owen Hart Cup Tournament trophy.
Mercedes Mone and Jaime Hayter had a similar encounter with a sit-down interview together in the ring with Renee Paquette. Hayter said that she neeed to prove to herself and the world that she could still fight on a high level. Mone said she was the Beyonce of pro wrestling and that a world title match was essentially her destiny and that she needed it for her legacy.
Mone and Hayter got physical in the ring after Hayter insulted Mone. After the insult, Mone clocked Hayter in the face and the brawl was on. Hayter got the upper hand of the physicality and left Mone lying in the ring to end the segment.
In other action on the show this week, Swerve Strickland, Samoa Joe, and Powerhouse Hobbs snagged momentum away from The Death Riders and Young Bucks ahead of their Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing. Strickland pinned Matt Jackson to win the match and then ran off the full heel team after the match.
MJF and The Hurt Syndicate put pen to paper and MJF officially joined the group this week. MJF and Hurt Syndicate members taunted the crowd as everyone in the group and MJF signed a contract to make the partnership legal. When the signatures were done, Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara walked to the ramp to address their Double or Nothing opponents.
Rhodes told MJF that he hated his guts and said that if Hurt Syndicate liked to hurt people so much that they should try to hurt him. Rhodes said that he and Guevara were undefeated in Ring of Honor and that they'd win the AEW World Tag Team Championships at Double or Nothing.
In the main event match, Mina Shirakawa defeated Julia Hart. When the match ended, Skye Blue ran to the ring and tried to take Mina out. Toni Storm, who was at ringside for commentary, made the save for Mina, but then Mina attacked her. Shirakawa locked in a figure four submission with the the ring post and then posed ahead of her title match against Storm on Sunday.
Renee Paquette tried to get a word with The Young Bucks as they left the building. As they walked away, Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs attacked them with a garbage can. From there, all the competitors in the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing started fighting in and around the building.
Full AEW Dynamite Results (5/21/25)
- Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland and Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Jon Moxley and The. Young Bucks
- Ricochet defeated Anthony Bowens
- Mina Shirakawa defeated Julia Hart
