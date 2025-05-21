New WWE Rumor Suggests Rusev To Feud With Former WWE Champion Soon
Rusev made his return to WWE back on the Raw after WrestleMania, and the company has been slowly easing him back into the creative mix ever since.
His first and only match thus far was back on the May 5 episode of Raw where he defeated Otis and then assaulted Akira Tozawa after the bell. The post match attack set in motion Rusev's next match against the smaller Alpha Academy member this coming Monday night in Tampa, Florida.
No disrespect to the 'Powa of Tozawa' but Rusev should easily crush Akira en route to the first big program of his second stint with WWE. We now have a better idea of who that could be with.
Mike Johnson of PWInsider has heard that a feud between Rusev and Sheamus is in the works and should start up on Raw fairly soon.
The Celtic Warrior recently returned to television himself after missing out on most of WrestleMania season this year. The former WWE Champion has secured back-to-back wins over Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, and is always down for a good fight. Perhaps Rusev will be his next opportunity to put on a banger.
The two have history with one another dating back to 2014 when Rusev defeated Sheamus to capture his first United States Championship. Both men were also members of the short-lived League of Nations faction that included current SmackDown commentator Wade Barrett and Alberto Del Rio in late 2015, early 2016.
