Willow Nightingale Reveals AEW Contract Status (Exclusive)
Willow Nightingale has been one of All Elite Wrestling's most popular stars over the past three years, and she won't be going anywhere anytime soon.
Fightful Select reported earlier this month that Nightingale had agreed to a multi-year deal to stay with AEW, signing the new deal before even hitting free agency. The Takedown on SI can now confirm that report.
Nightingale sat down with The Takedown on SI Tuesday afternoon, acknowledging she had indeed signed a new contract with the company.
"That is true, yes. I am happy where I am. I think there is so much left ahead for me to do at AEW, things that I want to accomplish. But also, I'm just really excited to be a part of something when it's fresh and new and, like, you know, I think we're past the years of finding our footing," she told The Takedown.
"But to have been a part of that and continue to water and watch it grow is just a privilege as well as a joy, you know? So I'm excited to continue, to take part in that."
Nightingale signed with AEW initially in 2022, and has been a featured presence on TV in the time since on both AEW and Ring of Honor programming. She is a former TBS Champion, and is currently involved in a main event angle with the Death Riders.
The 31-year-old told The Takedown on SI that one of her favorite parts about working for AEW has been her ability to work a variety of different talent from different backgrounds, and being allowed to travel internationally to get reps in.
"I think one of the most amazing things about All Elite Wrestling is that we have great international partners, and I can be someone who's featured on television regularly week in, week out, and I can still take a weekend off and hop on an international flight to Tokyo or Mexico City," Nightingale said
"And I know that we've got partners over there who are going to take care of me. I'm going to have a fun, hard-hitting match, where I get to learn more about my craft, take away another style, in a professional setting.".
"But also just like on an interpersonal level, meet other people who view the world differently than me and remind myself that, even though sometimes in wrestling we put on our superhero capes and we feel larger than life, like, I can go to the other side of the world to have that same superhero feeling and then walk down the streets where I don't speak the language and feel like a tiny little speck on earth and be like, 'Yep, this is the human experience,'" she continued.
"And I am just so fortunate to be able to do it, because AEW allows me to, and I can continue to do so."
Nightingale is expected to be a part of the main event of AEW Double or Nothing this weekend. You can catch the entire interview on The Takedown on SI's YouTube channel this week.
