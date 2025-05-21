WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Predictions: Will Logan Paul Shock The World?
Logan Paul is out to shock the WWE Universe by becoming the new World Heavyweight Champion this weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event.
The Maverick has knocked out Jey Uso with his loaded right hand numerous times over the past few weeks, but will he be able to do it when it matters most?
Can R-Truth be the one to beat some sense back into John Cena? Will it be Drew McIntyre or Damian Priest who leaves the Yuengling Center on a stretcher? Can CM Punk and Sami Zayn score a huge win over Seth Rollins' new alliance?
Why are there no women's matches on this card and could one be added by the end of the week? You have questions and The Takedown on SI is trying to provide some answers with our Saturday Night's Main Event predictions show.
Rick Ucchino and Zack Heydorn have more in depth conversations about each match for Saturday Night's Main Event in the video above. Don't forget to subscribe to The Takedown on SI YouTube channel for all of our exclusive interviews, weekly talk shows and more.
Steel Cage Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest
Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest are going to take the chaos of their Sin City Street Fight at WrestleMania 41 and try to contain it inside of a steel cage this Saturday night in Tampa. The Scottish Warrior has promised that only one man with exit the cage on their own two feet, but which one?
This match is a genuine coin flip. The winner is going to largely depend on what's next for both men. Either McIntyre or Priest could be World Title contender's tomorrow, but it just doesn't appear to be their turn in line yet. Zack and Rick like Priest to pick up the win at SNME to prolong this feud to third and decisive blow off bout down the line.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Damian Priest
Zack Heydorn: Damian Priest
Sami Zayn & CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker
The analysis on this star-studded tag team bout is simple. It would be genuinely stunning to see Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker take a loss this early in their alliance, regardless of which two Superstars they face off against.
CM Punk and Sami Zayn are both seeking revenge, but they could very easily be blinded by their own personal vendetta's and fail to work together as an effective team. Paul Heyman could prove to be a difference maker on the outside or perhaps Zayn is a sleeper agent for Rollins and he's just waiting for the right moment to strike.
Regardless of how it's booked, if Rollins is the new unequivocal top guy in WWE as Heyman has suggested, then his team cannot take a loss here. And they won't.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker
Zack Heydorn: Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker
WWE Champion John Cena vs. R-Truth
The fact that R-Truth is in this position is a testament to the work he's done in WWE the past two decades, and the small - albeit meaningful - role he's had in John Cena's Hall of Fame career. Getting this match during Cena's retirement tour is an honor in itself, but there's no way Truth wins... right?
Don't be shocked if he pulls off a massive upset here. The WWE Championship is not on the line and that leaves the door wide open for Truth to steal one. Cena is the heavy betting favorite, but what if Cody Rhodes re-emerges to begin his revenge tour against the Never Seen 17-Time World Champ? Rick is taking the underdog with an assist from the American Nightmare.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: R-Truth
Zack Heydorn: John Cena
Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul for the World Heavyweight Championship
Whether you hate him or loathe him, there's no denying Logan Paul's talent. The social media megastar's performances in the ring are only matched by his value to the company. Otherwise he wouldn't be a three count or submission away from becoming World Heavyweight Champion.
The Tampa crowd will be equally fired up for this one Saturday night as they are going to be nervous. Could Logan Paul be World Heavyweight Champion one day? He sure could. Will it happen Saturday? No, the WWE Universe can rest easy. Jey Uso survives and secures a rematch with Gunther on the June 9 episode of Monday Night Raw.
Predictions:
Rick Ucchino: Jey Uso
Zack Heydorn: Jey Uso
