AEW Dynamite Results [7/16/25]: Hangman Page Rides Again, Athena Warns Toni Storm
AEW All In Texas is officially in the rearview mirror and it's time to move forward.
Hangman Adam Page made his first appearance as the new AEW World Champion Wednesday night on Dynamite, but his latest reign with the gold could be short-lived. With a contract in hand for a future title opportunity, MJF painted a very ominous picture for Hangman's future.
Page would end up having a great first night as champion, at least, as he lead his trios team to victory over the Death Riders in the main event.
ROH Women's Champion had an equally dark message for AEW Women's Champion Timeless Toni Storm, informing her that her demise - and her 'murder' - are on the horizon.
New Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada called out Swerve Strickland, The Youngs Bucks had a rough first night without their powers as Executive Vice Presidents and Adam Copeland has nothing but revenge on his mind.
Here's everything you may have missed from Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite from Chicago.
AEW Dynamite Match & Segment Results:
Hangman Adam Page walked out to address the AEW faithful, showing the battle scars from All In Texas. He was serenaded with 'you deserve it' chants, but the cowboy responded by saying that we all deserve a new AEW World Champion.
Page said that this past Saturday was an all out war and he thanked those who fought the good fight these past nine months in an effort to take the title off Jon Moxley. Orange Cassidy, Jay White, Adam Copeland, The Opps, Bryan Danielson, Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland and others all received special shoutouts.
Hangman said in addition to shedding buckets of blood at Globe Life Field, he's not afraid to admit that he shed a fair amount of tears as well. While some may think that makes him a lesser man, Page said he knows exactly what kind of man is... he's the 'champion of the f---ing world'!
Kyle Fletcher defeated Máscara Dorada with a brainbuster. The Protostar proclaimed to the camera after the match that he was going to take everything from new TNT Champion Dustin Rhodes.
Matt and Nick Jackson were shown backstage ahead of the show, receiving a dose of their own disrespectful medicine from a number of talent and crew members. The now former EVP's were also approached by Don Callis, who offered an olive branch and a proposal to work with each other.
A backstage interview with the Hurt Syndicate saw MVP begging for someone in the tag division to step up and take the AEW World Tag Team Championships off of Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. MJF sent a message to Hangman Adam Page, saying he doesn't need a cheap victory to take the World Title from around his waist.
The Young Bucks, Josh Alexander & Hechicero defeated Bandido, Brody King, Kevin Knight & Speedball Mike Bailey. The ROH Champion was going for the win with his 21 gun suplex, but was caught and given a spike piledriver that handed the victory to Hechicero on a silver platter.
Adam Copeland made his return to AEW Dynamite and made it clear that he did not show up at All In Texas to help Christian Cage. He was there for FTR. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler stole four months of his career, time that he could not afford to lose. Cope said he came back to end FTR, but he was interrupted by Stokely Hathaway.
Stokely informed Cope that his actions at All In Texas resulted in several anonymous complaint emails being sent about his conduct to AEW management. He said if Cope puts one finger on Dax or Cash then he will be fired. Cope noticed that Big Stoke didn't say anything about himself and speared him.
Mark Briscoe cut a backstage promo and made it known that he's not finished with MJF. He plans to bring violence and destruction to the new No. 1 Contender for the AEW World Championship.
Thekla defeated Queen Aminata, Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale in a $100,000 Fatal 4-Way Match. The Toxic Spider got a massive assist from Skye Blue, who distracted the ref and allowed Julia Hart to sneak in the ring and spray Aminata with the black mist. Thekla then dropped Queen with a stomp and pinned her to win the match.
AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm cut a victory promo on the balcony of the Aragon Ballroom and no recap of her words would do it justice. She did thank Mercedes Moné for their epic clash at All In Texas and said any time that she wants seconds, the buffet is always open.
The Fallen Goddess Athena would interrupt the so-called 'tramp who is still the champ' and gave her a warning to stop searching for happy endings. The forever ROH Women's Champion promised that her demise was on the horizon now that she has a guaranteed contract for a title opportunity.
Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada defeated a local talent in short order with a Rainmaker. After the match he called out Swerve Strickland for costing the Young Bucks their EVP titles. Swerve made his way to the ring with all of his trademark swagger and confidence, and asked Okada what he planned to do about it. Don Callis gestured for Okada to leave the ring and he did.
Hangman Adam Page, Powerhouse Hobbs & Mark Briscoe defeated the Death Riders in a Trios Match. Claudio Castagnoli ducked a Buckshot Lariat during a chaotic finish to this bout, but when he went for a Gotch-style Piledriver on the AEW World Champion, Hangman reversed it into a Jackknife pin for the victory.
The Death Riders would jump Page and his tag partners after the match was over, but Darby Allin would appear from the balcony. The distraction allowed Hangman to get the upper hand and clear the ring to end the show.
