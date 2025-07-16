British Wrestling Champion Michael Oku Expected To Be Back in AEW/ROH Soon
We can look forward to seeing more of Michael Oku in AEW and ROH.
In a recent interview with Good Karma Wrestling, AEW CEO/GM Tony Khan shared that he expects to have the British wrestling standout back in the fold in the near future:
“Michael Oku had a great match in the opener of ROH Supercard of Honor, which was a great event and he had a great match with Hechicero. Michael Oku will be on TV again soon, wrestling Jay Lethal and that’s a match we’ve shot, but haven’t aired yet. We will have Michael Oku back very soon and also, AEW and ROH will be going to the U.K. for the Forbidden Door event, collaborating with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, CMLL, great wrestlers from all over the world coming to the AEW/New Japan Forbidden Door show which will be in London next month."- Tony Khan, H/T Fightful
Oku, accompanied by his fiancée and kayfabe manager, Amira, wrestled Hechicero at last week's ROH Supercard of Honor in Texas. That was one of several appearances that Oku and Amira have made in ROH and AEW. Last year, during AEW's Dynamite debut in Cardiff, Wales, Oku was in a dark match before the show.
Before Will Ospreay began in AEW as a full-time wrestler, he lost the RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship to Oku in his final match on the U.K. indies in February 2024. The match was rated six stars by Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Currently, Oku is on his second reign as Undisputed British Heavyweight Champion, holding the belt for a combined 620 days.
He also unsuccessfully challenged for the AEW "American" (International) Championship last August when then-champion MJF appeared at the RevPro Summer Sizzler ahead of his All In London match against Will Ospreay. Oku has also performed on several occasions for AEW's international partners, CMLL and NJPW.
As Forbidden Door London looms on the horizon, only time will tell if Oku will be involved in the event representing RevPro or as a new member of the AEW/ROH roster.
The Latest On AEW, WWE & More
Backstage Update On A TNA Return For WWE Superstar AJ Styles
AEW Champion Set To Miss Some Time After AEW All In Texas
Naomi Will Defend Women's World Championship In Triple Threat Match At WWE SummerSlam