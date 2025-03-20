AEW Dynamite Results (3/19/25): Champions Retain, Kenny Omega Gets Next Challenger, Dynasty Hype
Controversy reigned supreme to start this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.
The fatal four-way finals of the AEW International Championship Eliminator tournament between Orange Cassidy, Mike Bailey, Mark Davis, and Ricochet opened the show and was a fantastic display of athleticism, action, and pace.
Ricochet sat out the early part the match and watched the other three men do battle, but sprang into action quickly near the end. The finish saw Bailey and Ricochet both pin Davis at the exact same time.
Because of this, the referee awarded the win to both guys and made both Bailey and Ricochet number one contenders for Kenny Omega at the Dynasty PPV. Omega will officially defend his International Championship in a triple threat match at the event.
This week's show featured two championship matches. The first was Mercedes Mone vs. Billie Starkz for the TBS Championship. Starkz gave Mone a lot to handle, but an ill-time Swanton Bomb high risk move left Starkz crashing into the ring apron. From there, Mone was able to lock in a cross face submission for the victory.
Jon Moxley was successful in defending his championship as well. Moxley defeated Cope in a street fight for the AEW World Championship. There was boat loads of interference in this one with The Death Riders, FTR, Marina Shafir, Willow Nightingale, and Nick Wayne all getting involved. In the end, it was Nick Wayne who hit Cope and gave Moxley the opening to grab a choke for the victory.
Prince Nana watched the match from the backstage area. The announce team confirmed that Swerve Strickland vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship would go down at AEW Dynasty.
In other action, Will Ospreay defeated AR Fox in a high-flying match. MJF addressed the AEW faithful in a pre-taped promo and called himself the most perfect wrestler on earth. MJF said that he would be considering MVP's offer to help him get the world championship back due to The Death Riders being on Moxley's side as champion.
Also, Adam Page said in a backstage promo that he wanted to think about himself for a while. To that end, Page declared for the Owen Hart Cup Tournament and said he would win to earn a shot at the world championship at All In.
In the main event, Megan Bayne defeated Kris Statlander. The match was back and forth at times, but Bayne was the more dominant of the two overall. During the match, Bayne tossed Statlander into Toni Storm, who was a guest in the commentary booth.
After Bayne got the win, Storm ran into the ring and the two exchanged punches. Eventually, Bayne ran from the ring, but then Storm got out a microphone and cut a promo. Storm challenged Bayne to a match at AEW Dynasty for the AEW Women's World Championship.
Full AEW Dynamite Results (3/19/25)
- Ricochet and Mike Bailey both defeated Orange Cassidy and Mark Davis in the fatal four-way finals of the AEW Eliminator Tournament
- Mercedes Mone defeated Billie Starkz to retain the TBS Championship
- Jon Moxley defeated Cope to retain the AEW World Championship in a Street Fight
- Megan Bayne defeated Kris Statlander
