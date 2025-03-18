Kevin Nash Says The Rock And John Cena Should Replace Travis Scott With This WWE Legend
The trio of The Rock, John Cena, and Travis Scott caught plenty of attention the night of WWE Elimination Chamber. Particularly, for its oddity.
While Cena's historic heel turn will be remembered for his actions most, the rapper Scott's inclusion in the moment was certainly an odd one.
It has since been reported Scott has been planned for a WWE angle for some time, and has even been training. However, many have suggested he doesn't quite measure up to the other two in the trio.
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash is one of those people. Speaking on his podcast, he suggested WWE replace Scott with WWE legend Randy Orton.
“Have Randy Orton join Cena and Rock. It would be a copycat now, but if you packaged…I don’t think Travis Scott is the right guy to be out there as the third. You would have to have somebody come back, like if you could get [Steve] Austin or ‘Taker, if they had a year left in them, then you could get that…you know what I mean? Then it’s a different era. It’s none of the new guys. But we’ve all timed out. I think Randy looks amazing right now."- Kevin Nash
The move appears to be unlikely for now, as Orton is primed for a collision with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania.
