Sting Could Make Unexpected WWE Return During WrestleMania Weekend
Sting's days in WWE didn't last long, but they may not be over either.
The WWE Hall of Famer retired from in-ring action in 2016 while under contract with the company, but he would then jump to AEW in 2020 and perform for almost four more years.
A return to WWE seemed unlikely, especially because he remained working in good graces with AEW even after retiring at AEW Revolution in 2024. Now, it appears, a one-night appearance isn't out of the realm of possibility.
Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp reported Wednesday "The Icon" is wanted by WWE to serve as Lex Luger's WWE Hall of Fame inductor.
Sting and Luger share decades of history with one another, highlighted by their time in WCW. Sapp reports Luger's team made it clear to WWE he is the desired choice to induct Luger into the Hall of Fame this April.
MORE:Kevin Nash Says The Rock And John Cena Should Replace Travis Scott With This WWE Legend
The report also indicates WWE was planning on making overtures to AEW to see if it would be possible to make the appearance happen. While he's not a performer for AEW anymore, Fightul notes he is under a Legends Deal-esque agreement with the company.
Sting will be in Las Vegas for WrestleCon, though he was reportedly not scheduled for much else at this moment in time.
