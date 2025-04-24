AEW Dynamite Results (4/23/25): FTR Gets New Manager, Joe Chokes Out Moxley, Hayter Advances
This week's episode of AEW Dynamite started where last week's show left off.
Tony Schiavone opened the show and introduced Master P. Master P got on the mic and hyped up New Orleans before announcing the new AEW World Trios Champions, The Opps. Samoa Joe, Shibata, and Powerhouse Hobbs then walked to the ring to join the musician.
When they got there, Joe put over Master P and then spoke glowingly about The Opps and the fact that they were able to vanquish The Death Riders for those championships on the show last week.
After Joe spoke, Moxley and The Death Riders made their way to the ring. Things got physical between the two sides until Swerve Strickland ran down to the ring to help. Because of Swerve, Joe was able to get a choke in on Moxley and just like last week to win the Trios Titles, he choked him out with Master P looking on.
With Moxley down, Joe spoke on the microphone again and said that he would beat Moxley and take his AEW World Championship very soon. The camera caught Strickland as Joe said those words and he looked less than pleased to hear Joe talk about a world title shot so definitively.
This week, MJF continued to try and entice The Hurt Syndicate to allow him to join their faction. MJF drove to the arena in a beautiful new car and then joined the group in the ring. Once again, he asked all three members of the group to vote him in. Like last week, MVP voted yes. Shelton Benjamin also voted yes and the crowd erupted with cheers. Lashley gave a thumbs in the middle.
To try and persuade Lashley, MJF apologized for his antics the last couple weeks and offered him the nice car that he drove up in. Everybody walked backstage to see the car and MJF gave Lashley the keys. Lashley got in and looked like he was going to give the thumbs up, but gave MJF a thumbs down before driving away with the car anyway.
Later in the show, MJF stopped a Renee Paquette interview with Adam Page. He told Page that his plan was to align with Hurt Syndicate and then win the world championship for a second time.
Speaking of Page, he cut a firey promo on his Owen Hart Cup Tournament semifinal opponent, Kyle Fletcher. After the attack last week by Josh Alexander and Fletcher, Page was angry and said that he would win their match and move on to the tournament finals against Will Ospreay. He also said that when he sees Fletcher, he'll fight him on the spot.
Later in the show, Konosuke Takeshita and Josh Alexander defeated Will Ospreay and Brody King. After the match, The Don Callis Family attacked Ospreay and Fletcher walked out to join in. As he did, Page made his way to the ring for the attack on Fletcher that he promised. He got some shots in, but was overwhelmed and destroyed by Fletcher and his crew. Next week, Fletcher and Page collide in the semifinals of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament.
FTR has a brand new agent. Stokely Hathaway joined FTR in the ring this week and told the world that he helped get their suspension lifted. Hathaway raved about FTR as a team and confirmed that he was the team's new agent.
After that, FTR invited the Rock and Roll Express into the ring. They played nice for a while, but ended up attacking the legendary tag team and got strong heat from the crowd.
In other action on the show, The Young Bucks returned to action and defeated Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight. Also, Mark Briscoe got an upset victory over Ricochet in the opening match.
In the main event, Jaime Hayter defeated Kris Statlander to advance to the finals of the Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament. When the match was over, Mercedes Mone walked to the ramp and stared Hayter down. Mone was visibly frustrated when they cut her music to play Hayter's as the show went off the air.
Full AEW Dynamite Results (4/23/25)
- Mark Briscoe defeated Ricochet
- The Young Bucks defeated Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight
- Konosuke Takeshita & Josh Alexander defeated Will Ospreay & Brody King
- Jaime Hayter defeated Kris Statlander to advance in the Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Officially Retires Championship Following WrestleMania 41
Randy Orton Shocked By How Much Fans Paid For WrestleMania 41 Tickets
John Cena Explains Why He'll Never Wrestle Again After WWE Retirement
Backstage News On Who Picked Joe Hendry As Randy Orton's WWE WrestleMania 41 Opponent