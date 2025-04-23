Bayley's Original Damage CTRL Plans Included Toni Storm & Others
WWE Superstar Bayley appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet and revealed her original plans for Damage CTRL.
Bayley returned from an ACL injury at SummerSlam 2022 with two new allies in IYO Sky and Dakota Kai. The trio would be named Damage CTRL soon after, but Bayley revealed this week that her initial pitch for the group could have looked much different.
In fact, her original idea also included current AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm.
Bayley told Van Vliet:
"I had a whole [plan], you know, there's five of us. My pitch for Damage CTRL, I also had Raquel in it. I also had Alba Fyre in it. And I had so many other girls in mind, too. I had Toni Storm. I wanted Toni Storm in it."- Bayley
MORE: Bayley Reveals When Her WWE Contract Expires Amid WrestleMania 41 Fallout
She continued:
"But when I actually sat at the PC and shot stuff, it was with Raquel and Alba. And, like, all five of us, I had reasons why I wanted them. Raquel was obviously our muscle, but she was teaming with Dakota at the time, I believe. So they worked out perfectly. Alba and IYO I think were teaming a little bit there, so they worked out perfectly. But in my mind, it was there’s two tag teams, and then IYO was my champion. You know, she was going to be the champion.
Bayley was supposed to wrestle at WrestleMania 41 alongside Lyra Valkyria in a tag team match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, but was pulled from the show after suffering an injury after being attacked backstage. Her absence would make way for the return of Becky Lynch.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Becky Lynch Turns On Lyra Valkyria After Dropping Women's Tag Titles On WWE Raw
WWE Officially Retires Championship Following WrestleMania 41
The Rock Reveals Why He Wasn't At WWE WrestleMania 41
John Cena Explains Why He'll Never Wrestle Again After WWE Retirement