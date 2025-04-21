John Cena Explains Why He'll Never Wrestle Again After WWE Retirement
John Cena is once again WWE Champion, and likely for the final time.
Cena won championship No. 17 Sunday night, defeating Cody Rhodes n the main event of WrestleMania after receiving help from rapper Travis Scott. The win comes four months into Cena's retirement tour, as he's set to hang up the jorts this December after a quarter of a century in the industry.
Cena appeared on The Pat McAfee Show Monday morning to discuss the main event and other things happening in the company. He was asked about his impending retirement and what the finality of it would be. The soon-to-be 48-year-old admitted he has lost a step in the ring, and that was his indicator that it's time to retire for good.
“I know wrestling retirements aren’t real, because there’s always a payout involved. I’ve been in the business almost 25 years, and the business has been good to me. I’ve been smart with my money, and I will have a life without want,” Cena said.
While other WWE legends came out of retirement to collect big paydays like Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair, Cena was adamant that would not be the case for him.
“There is no amount of money. And there is not a check," he said. "And this is just a shot across the bow to any casino owner, to any territory owner, to any promotion owner: You can’t write me a check to bring me back.
"In December, I am done because of the promise I made to them. Whether I like them or I don’t, at least I go out keeping my word. And for them to understand that, they may have some unpacking to do in their own personal lives. I get to sleep sound at night. I’m good. December, I’m gone.”
Cena is set to appear on Monday Night Raw to address winning the championship in Las Vegas.
