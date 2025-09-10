AEW Dynamite Results, Highlights, And Live Blog [9/10/25]
The AEW women's division leads the night on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.
After issuing an open challenge, the AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm will be in action this week against Skye Blue. It won't just be a regular match, but a Philly Street Fight. Storm has had a historic run with the AEW Women's World Championship, but will Blue move up the ranks of title contention with a victory?
The other women's match tonight is a tag team bout featuring Mercedes Mone. Mone will team with Emi Sakura to take on Alex Windsor and the returning, Riho. Last week on Dynamite, Riho made her AEW return and saved Windsor from a post-match attack from Mone.
Both Riho and Mone are on a collision course with Mone as one of the current faces of the women's division and Riho the original face of the women's division in AEW. Can Riho get a strong victory in her first match back?
In the men's division, Adam Page is scheduled to face Josh Alexander. Page has been feuding with The Don Callis Family and has a date with Kyle Fletcher on the books for an AEW World Championship match.
As part of the Callis group, Alexander will look to weaken Page before Fletcher's title match. Can Page maintain momentum just weeks before All Out on PPV?
Shelton Benjamin is scheduled to face Ricochet. Ricochet and the Gates of Agony will face The Hurt Syndicate at All Out and this is a preview of that match. Also, what will the next chapter in the Darby Allin and Jon Moxley feud look like?
Darby Allin took out The Death Riders last week on the show and certainly Moxley will be looking for retribution this week. What will the two men do to each other ahead of their Coffin Match at All Out?
AEW Dynamite Live Blog
-Adam Page made his entrance to the ring for his match against Josh Alexander. Alexander walked out next and was accompanied by The Don Callis Family.
-Adam Page defeated Josh Alexander with a Buckshot Lariat. Page and Alexander had a nice back and forth match that included huge bumps on the ring apron. Eventually, Page hit the lariat for the win.
-After the match, Page cut a promo and said that "wrestling" is the most important word in AEW. He yelled that he was the world champion, but was then interrupted by Kyle Fletcher. Fletcher said he wanted an answer to his challenge for a title match. Page told him to get in the ring and Fletcher did against Don Callis' wishes.
-In the ring, Page praised Fletcher's physical gifts, but said he wasn't ready to be champion. Page said that he would face him for the world title at All Out, but that Fletcher must agree to face him without The Don Callis Family. Fletcher agreed to the terms and said that he would eventually become world champion.
-A video aired of MJF in the parking lot from Collision. MJF said his wife begged him to have a honeymoon, but that he was married to the game before he was actually married. MJF said that regardless of what stipulation Mark Briscoe chooses in their match, he would say "yes."
-The Young Bucks were disrespected by Brandon Cutler backstage. Jon Moxley addressed them and told them to show up to win the match later in the night.
-Riho and Alex Windsor defeated Emi Sakura and Alex Windsor. Riho submitted Sakura to get the victory.
-Ricochet was interviewed backstage by Renee Paquette. Ricochet said that he would tell Gates of Agony to stay away from the ring. He challenged Shelton Benjamin to do the same thing. Ricochet said that he would beat Shelton and gain momentum going into their trios match at All Out.
AEW Dynamite Results (9/10/25)
Adam Page defeated Josh Alexander
Riho and Alex Windsor defeated Mercedes Mone and Emi Sakura
AEW Dynamite Card (Remaining):
"Timeless" Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue in a Philly Street Fight
Shelton Benjamin vs. Ricochet
Brodido and The Ops vs. The Death Riders and The Young Bucks
