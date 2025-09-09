Hechicero Confirms Contract Status With AEW And CMLL
Fans of Hechicero can expect to see a lot more of him in AEW and CMLL for the foreseeable future.
Last night on the All Elite Show on Fox Sports Mexico, Hechicero revealed that he's a member of All Elite Wrestling while remaining affiliated with CMLL, making him the first wrestler to be contracted to both promotions simultaneously.
This comes as no surprise to many fans of both promotions due to how heavily he's been featured in 2025. He was in the main event of CMLL's Viernes Espectacular show in Arena Mexico last Friday, teaming up with Angel del Oro to face Mistico and ROH World Champion & AEW World Tag Team Champion Bandido.
Hechicero In AEW/ROH
Over in AEW and ROH, Hechicero has been a regular fixture on TV as a member of the Don Callis Family. At ROH Death Before Dishonor, Hechicero unsuccessfully challenged Bandido for the ROH World Championship in a critically acclaimed match of the year candidate.
He's been an integral part of the Don Callis Family in all star tag team matches, including at Forbidden Door Zero Hour, All In Texas Zero Hour, and Grand Slam Mexico.
Before joining the AEW roster officially, Hechicero had made several appearances on AEW programming with the most notable being a PPV match with MJF at last year's Forbidden Door in Long Island as well as a technical thriller with Bryan Danielson on Collision.
The AEW & CMLL Relationship Continues To Strengthen
The announcement of Hechicero's dual contract status is another feather in the cap of the growing relationship between AEW and CMLL. Both companies have continued to regularly share talent and collaborate on events.
Mercedes Moné is the reigning CMLL World Women's Champion and MJF holds the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship. Last year, CMLL's Atlantis Jr. held the ROH World Television Championship for 106 days after defeating Kyle Fletcher in Arena Mexico.
AEW's Grand Slam Mexico event in CMLL's Arena Mexico earlier this summer was a resounding success and was one of several interpromotional events held that week, including a CMLL vs. AEW/ROH show.
This Friday, Brodido (Brody King & Bandido) will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships at CMLL Viernes Espectacular in Arena Mexico against Zandokan Jr. and Difunto.
