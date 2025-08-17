Mercury vs. Storm Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Aug. 17
The Phoenix Mercury are in danger of losing the No. 2 spot in the Western Conference after suffering two straight losses. They'll try to get back on track on Sunday when they take on the Seattle Storm.
The Storm are 2-1 against the Mercury this season and currently sit at 17-17 overall on the season.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this Western Conference showdown.
Mercury vs. Storm Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Mercury -1 (-110)
- Storm +1 (-110)
Moneyline
- Mercury -118
- Storm -104
Total
- 163.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Mercury vs. Storm How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, August 17
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- How to Watch (TV): AZFamily and CW Seattle
- Mercury record: 19-13
- Storm record: 17-17
Mercury vs. Storm Injury Reports
Mercury Injury Report
- No Reported Injuries
Storm Injury Report
- Katie Lou Samuelson, F - Out For Season
Mercury vs. Storm Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Alyssa Thomas OVER 9.5 Rebounds (+116) via FanDuel
The Storm have been the second-worst rebounding team in the WNBA this season, grabbing just 47.4% of available rebounds. That should bode well for Alyssa Thomas, who already has an 11-rebound performance against the Storm this season. At plus-money, I'll bet on her to reach double-digit boards on Sunday.
Mercury vs. Storm Prediction and Pick
Instead of backing a side in this game, I'm going to bet the OVER. These two teams rank in the top half of pace, with the Mercury coming in at fourth in the WNBA. Despite both being largely good defensive teams, their pace of play will go a long way in this being a high-scoring affair.
Even more than their pace is their ability to hang on to the ball. The Storm have the lowest turnover rate in the league at 15.6% and the Mercury aren't too far behind them, coming in at 17.0%. Fewer turnovers means more shots, more shots means more opportunity for points to be scored.
Let's back the OVER in this one.
Pick: OVER 163.5 (-112) via FanDuel
