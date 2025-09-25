AEW Dynamite Results, Highlights, And Live Blog (9/24/25)
With the AEW Wrestledream event looming next month, Tony Khan will make an announcement that could shake the foundation of AEW during this week's episode of Dynamite.
Khan and AEW have been tight-lipped regarding what the announcement is about. Will it impact the PPV? Dynamite? Current champions? We'll find out live during the show.
While the Tony Khan announcement will make news waves, the show is loaded with other strong matches and segments.
For the first time ever, Kris Statlander will defend her AEW Women's World Championship this week on Dynamite. Statlander won the belt from Toni Storm at All Out and defends against a Storm friend -- MIna Shirakawa. Will Storm get involved somehow?
The AEW Men's World Champion will be in action this week too. After taking care of business and defeating Kyle Fletcher at All Out to retain the title, Adam Page takes on Lee Moriarty this week. Will any contenders to Page's title come out of the woodworK?
In other action, this week will feature an AEW World Tag Team Championship match between Brodido and Gates of Agony. Both teams were successful at All Out. Also, The Conglomeration with a mystery partner will take on the Don Callis Family.
AEW fans can expect other fallout from AEW All Out this week on Dynamite. After a devastating Coffin Match, how will Jon Moxley respond to almost being lit on fire by Darby Allin? Will PAC have any words for the AEW fans after his triumphant return?
Also, who will jump forward in line as a next challenger for Mercedes Mone and the TBS Championship. Mone successfully defended her title against Riho at All Out, but who's next?
AEW Dynamite Live Blog
-The show opened with a backstage promo from Adam Page. Page addressed Kyle Fletcher and said that Fletcher gave him all he could handle at All Out. Page asked Fletcher he would do moving forward and told him not to disappoint.
-Page then said on the show this week, he asked to face the best wrestling that the city had to offer. Page said that that person was Lee Moriarty and he told him to be ready.
-GOA made their entrance alongside Ricochet. After them, Brodido made their way to the ring for their AEW World Tag Team Championship match.
-Brodido defeated GOA to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships. Ricochet tried to interfere, but was caught and kicked out. Bandido hit his springboard German suplex before covering for the victory.
-After the match, Mark Briscoe was interviewed with The Congolmeration backstage. He didn't reveal who his tag team partner would be, but heavily hinted at Orange Cassidy.
-Kris Statlander was interviewed back Renee Paquette. Statlander said she was a fighting champion, but when asked what her relationship with The Death Riders was, she was coy and avoided a straight answer. Harley Cameron hyped Statlander up before the promo ended.
-Adam Page and Lee Moriarty made their entrances for their world championship match.
AEW Dynamite Results (9/24/25)
Brodido defeated GOA to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships
AEW Dynamite Card (Remaining):
Kris Statlander vs. Mina Shirakawa in an AEW Women's World Championship Match
The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe, Hologram, & A Mystery Partner) vs. The Don Callis Family (Kazuchika Okada, Konosuke Takeshita, & Hechicero)
Tony Khan Has An Important Announcement
Adam Page vs. Lee Moriarty for the AEW World Championship
Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Claudio Castagnoli
The Latest On AEW, WWE & More
Update On Tony Khan's Planned Major AEW Announcement (Exclusive)
AEW All Out 2025 Results: Hangman Retains, Statlander Crowned Women's Champion
Cody Rhodes Becomes Just 4th Wrestler To Achieve Rare Feat With PWI No. 1 Ranking