AEW World Tag Team Champion Bandido Talks About Return From Injury
Current reigning ROH World Champion and one-half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions, Bandido, has been riding an incredible wave of momentum in AEW/ROH since returning to the ring full-time this February.
Bandido suffered a wrist injury during a match with Konosuke Takeshita on Collision back on June 14th, 2024. He made his return at Final Battle that year in December, only to suffer a concussion that halted his return until early 2025.
The champ would speak with Hayley Miller of Vice as they touched a bit on Bandido's road to recovery and how his career has skyrocketed upon returning.
Miller asked, "You were out of the ring for an incredibly long time, over a year. It looked like you were really hitting your stride after signing with AEW. What was your recovery process like in getting back to the ring this year?"
"Well, well, you know, that was very hard for me. I thought… it will be like just six months. After my first surgery, they say, ‘Hey, your wrist is not good. We need to restart everything.’ So I feel very bad about it. But now I know that everything has a purpose, you know?"- Bandido, Vice
Bandido Contends For Wrestler Of The Year
Bandido's 2025 has been absolutely incredible. He would, as mentioned, make a huge return to kick the year off, even capturing the ROH World Championship for a second time not long after.
He'd follow that up with some absolute classic bouts against Mascara Dorada at CMLL Martes Populares, The Beast Mortos on Collision - Summer Blockbuster, Konosuke Takeshita at Supercard of Honor, and, most recently, Hechicero at Death Before Dishonor.
In response to Hayley Miller saying that Bandido is in contention for Wrestler of the Year, he states, "Thank you very much. I really love to do wrestling so I’m very grateful to do that and that God allowed me to redo again. So I’m just happy to do the thing that I love."
Bandido has been doing some amazing work to get more viewers on Ring of Honor, alongside fellow stars like Athena, Lee Moriarty, and many more. Fans are excited to see who he defends his title against next.
On top of that, Bandido is also going to mix it up with AEW's stacked tag team division now that he and Brody King (Brodido) reign as the champions.
