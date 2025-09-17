AEW Dynamite Results, Highlights & Live Blog For September To Remember (9/17/25)
It's AEW All Out go-home week on AEW Dynamite. Not only that, but AEW presents a special three-hour September to Remember edition of the show as All Out looms over the weekend.
The All Out main event is an AEW World Championship match between Adam Page and Kyle Fletcher. Last week on Dynamite, Page accepted Fletcher's challenge for a title match, but only on the one condition that he wrestle the match without help from Don Callis and The Don Callis Family.
Fletcher agreed to that stipulation and this week both men will stand in the ring and officially sign the contract for the match. Will Fletcher look to gain the upper hand this week? How will The Don Callis Family influence events prior to being barred from the match. We'll find out on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.
Another major match on the All Out card is a tag team match between FTR and the reunited Cope and Christian Cage. Neither team has been able to stand the sight of the other without a fight and both will face off in the ring this week on the show.
In other action this week, three tag team qualifying matches will take place with each winner heading to All Out to compete for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. The three qualifying matches are Bang Bang Gang vs. Young Bucks, Hechicero & Josh Alexander vs. Top Flight, Kip Sabian & Killswitch vs. JetSpeed. The three winners of those matches tonight will fight Brodido in a Fatal Four-Way Ladder Match at All Out with the tag team titles on the line.
Finally, Jon Moxley will take on Roderick Strong ahead of his Coffin Match at All Out against Darby Allin. Can Moxley secure momentum with a win or will Darby Allin be lurking around to cost him. It all comes to a head on this week's AEW Dynamite.
AEW Dynamite Results & Highlights
-Adam Page made his entrance to the ring for the AEW World Championship contract signing at All Out. Kyle Fletcher and Don Callis followed.
-Page and Fletcher sat across from one another and Callis spoke first. He said he found someone better than Page. He said he found someone better than Kenny Omega. He said that man was Kyle Fletcher.
-Page explained to Fletcher why he wanted him to fight him without the help of his Don Callis faction. He said that in the contract for the match it says that if The Don Callis Family gets involved, Fletcherr loses and is stripped of the TNT Championship.
-Fletcher said that reality changes nothing. He said he was the best pro wrestler in AEW and that he would fulfull his destiny when he becomes world champion. Fletcher said he was and has been better than Adam Page at every point and that AEW doesn't need him anymore.
-Fletcher signed the contract and then it was passed to Page. Page told Fletcher that he knew what it felt like to be in his spot. Page said he didn't want Fletcher to disappoint him and then signed the contract as well.
-Fletcher got in Page's face and said that he would bloody and beat Page badly at All Out before leaving the ring.
-A recap vignette of the Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley feud. Moxley then made his entrance alongside Marina Shafir and Daniel Garcia.
-Jon Moxley defeated Roderick Strong by submission. Moxley choked Strong out, but only because Wheeler Yuta illegally interfered in the match. Kyle O'Reilly tried to even the odds for Strong, but it wasn't enough.
-A recap vignette on the MJF vs. Mark Briscoe match aired.
-MJF was shown barging into Tony Khan's office. MJF demanded to be taken out of the Mark Briscoe match at All Out. Khan yelled at MJF and said he wouldn't let him out of the match. MJF said it would be on Tony Khan when another Briscoe ends up in the dirt at All Out.
-Bobby Lashley defeated Toa Liona via submission. Ricochet got involved in the match, but was fought off by MVP and Shelton Benjamin. The Hurt Syndicate brawled with Ricochet and Co. after the match for a short while. Both sides clash at All Out on Saturday.
-Cope and Christian Cage had their face to face with FTR. Tony Schiavone was the moderator and announced that both teams would be fined if things between them got physical.
-FTR spoke first and ran down Copeland for hogging the spotlight. In response, Copeland said that he took the spotlight because the audience wanted it on him. Cope said they welcomed FTR into their homes when they were homeless. Cage then addressed FTR and said that he didn't care about fines because he was rich. Cage then smashed the microphone in Dax Harwood's face.
-Both teams brawled until security broke it up. FTR stood on the ramp and Harwood's nose was bleeding because of the mic shot.
-The Young Bucks were interviewed by Renee Paquette. They said they were back and on a redemption tour that would end with winning the tag titles at All Out. The Young Bucks then made their entrance to the ring.
AEW Dynamite September to Remember Results (9/17/25)
Jon Moxley defeated Roderick Strong
Bobby Lashley defeated Toa Liona
AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):
Queen Aminata vs. Thekla in a No Holds Barred match
Riho vs. Robyn Renegade
Bobby Lashley vs. Toa Liona
The Beast Mortos vs. Máscara Dorada in an AEW Unified Championship Eliminator Tournament match
Bang Bang Gang vs. Young Bucks in a AEW World Tag Team Championship 4-Way Ladder Match Qualifier
Hechicero & Josh Alexander vs. Top Flight in a AEW World Tag Team Championship 4-Way Ladder Match Qualifier
Kip Sabian & Killswitch vs. JetSpeed in a AEW World Tag Team Championship 4-Way Ladder Match Qualifier
Spotlight on "Timeless" Toni Storm
Christian, Adam Copeland & FTR Face-To-Face
The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More
ESPN Announces Extensive Coverage Line-Up For WWE WrestlePalooza
Stephanie Vaquer Tells Strange History Of Popular "Devil's Kiss" Move In WWE
Paul Heyman Doesn't Think AJ Lee Is In The Same League As Becky Lynch
ESPN Reveals Whether Or Not It Influenced Brock Lesnar Returning To WWE