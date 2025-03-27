AEW Dynamite Results [3/26/25]: MJF's Decision, Swerve And Jon Moxley Face To Face
AEW Dynamite aired live this week from the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul, Minnesota, less than two weeks away from AEW Dynasty.
The show featured a rare TV singles match from Kenny Omega, as the International Champion faced off against an up and coming ROH star.
There was also an appearance from the AEW World Champion as Jon Moxley and Swerve Strickland went face to face in the ring to build toward their big match at AEW Dynasty.
Not to be outdone, MJF answered MVP's offer about whether or not to join the Hurt Syndicate. But it wasn't so simple as that (more on that later in the report).
Plus, Konosuke Takeshita and Mark Briscoe had an outstanding match, and Kyle Fletcher and Brody King tore the house down. And for a second week in a row, the main event position was owned by the AEW women's division.
Here's everything you may have missed on AEW Dynamite this week.
Full Match and Segment Results:
This week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured a promotional partnership with A Minecraft Movie. The graphics and show open featured Minecraft graphics.
AEW International Champion Kenny Omega defeated Blake Christian. The ROH upstart Christian had a chance to make an impact in the opening match of this week's show, taking on the International Champion. The youngster got some offense in early, including a wild twisting tope suicida to the outside. However, Omega came back with his Dragon Suplexes, a V-Trigger, and the One Winged Angel for the pinfall victory.
After the match, Omega got on the microphone to talk about his upcoming match at Dynasty against Ricochet and "Speedball" Mike Bailey. Then, Bailey came out to the ring and talked about respecting Omega but said he wouldn't hesitate to take him out at Dynasty. Ricochet then showed up on the video screen, speaking next to a pool in another location. Ricochet revealed that he's not at Dynamite due to his wedding (with Samantha Irvin). Ricochet said it'd be inevitable that he'd leave Dynasty with "the title and the girl." Omega said he'd win to solidify his legacy in professional wrestling.
Highlights were shown of Bandito stealing Gravity's mask away from Chris Jerich on Collision last Sunday.
The Learning Tree (Jericho, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith) were backstage. Jericho said that Keith and Big Bill need to prove themselves to him as they've been under his guidance too long without doing so. Jericho said he wants Bandito's mask now, and he challenges him to a ROH title vs. mask match at Dynasty.
MJF came out to the ring, insulted Minnesota (said Michael Jackson was better than Prince), and called out MVP to give him his answer on the offer to join the Hurt Syndicate from two weeks ago. MJF said he's been thinking about it and he'd like to be in the business of hurting people. Before MVP and MJF could shake, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin came to the ring.
Lashley stuck out his hand. MJF thought it was to shake, but Lashley told him to hand over the card and ripped it up. MVP said they're cool as MJF questioned what was happening and left. Lashley and Benjamin questioned MJF in the ring until Big Bill and Bryan Keith came out to interrupt. Big Bill noted he's a former tag champion who was never pinned for the titles, noting that his partner (Ricky Starks) was pinned by Sting and then Sting ran off and retired. MVP told them to actually win a match and then maybe they'll get a title shot.
Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm were backstage with Renee Paquette to talk about their main event, tag team match tonight against Penelope Ford and Megan Payne. Storm dubbed their team "Thunder Tits," while Rosa alluded to wanting a shot at the women's title down the line.
Kyle Fletcher defeated Brody King. They had a back and forth, hard hitting match. King hit a big dive to the outside at one point and gave Fletcher a brutal Exploder Suplex into the turnbuckles, followed by a Death Valley Driver moments later on the ring apron. Fletcher hit a big Tombstone Piledriver but took too long to cover. Mark Davis came out and got involved late, allowing Fletcher to hit a Brainbuster off the top for the pinfall. This was an excellent match.
The Callis Family beat down King in the ring after the match until Powerhouse Hobbs came out through the crowd for the save. That brawl ultimately turned into another match.
Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Mark Davis. Davis got a little bit of offense in, but this was mostly a one-sided affair with Hobbs put over strong. He hit the spear and covered for the pinfall.
Lexy Nair questioned Nick Wayne about his actions of late. With Mother Wayne and Kip Sabian at his side, he said he's discovered Chris Jericho's real motivations. He said he was going to wait until he's face to face with Jericho to lay it all out.
Renee Paquette was with Hangman Adam Page. She asked him about entering the Owen Hart Cup, where the winner will get a world title shot at All In. Swerve Strickland interrupted and two screamed at each other, with Swerve angry about Hangman desiring "his" world title.
A sit-down interview with Tony Schiavone featuring FTR and Adam Copeland aired. Dax Harwood apologized to Cope for FTR taking their eyes off the prize and letting their emotions get the better of them last week. They built up some heat between Harwood and Cope, with Cash Wheeler being the mediator in the middle trying to keep things calm with everyone on the same page. Harwood said it's time for FTR to go after Hurt Syndicate, but Wheeler said he thinks he wants to go after the Trios Titles one more time with Rated FTR and Dax agreed.
Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana came to the ring. Swerve called out AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. Swerve talked about how Moxley used to be, but said he can't win now without relying on the Death Riders. Mox said he knows exactly what Swerve can be and he'll have a chance to do it on April 6 at Dynasty. Moxley said "you just have to ask yourself how far you're willing to go." He said Swerve hasn't suffered enough yet but he will.
Marina Shafir came out and tried to attack Swerve with a crowbar from behind, but Willow Nightingale headed her off. Shafir and Nightingale ended up brawling at the end of the segment before Prince Nana and Claudio ended up separating them.
Samoa Joe and Hook were shown walking around backstage, with Shibata filming them. They walked up behind Max Caster, who was talking to Top Flight and AR Fox. Joe choked out Caster.
Jay White was backstage with Renee and talked about entering the Owen Hart Cup. He said if anyone thinks they deserve his spot in the tournament, they can face him this week on Collision.
Top Flight defeated Alex Findley and Devo Knight. The hometown team of Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) got an easy win in front of the Twin Cities crowd. They won after Dante hit the Crossover Splash off the top.
It was announced that Will Ospreay will return to TV on next week's Dynamite show.
Konosuke Takeshita defeated Mark Briscoe. Briscoe rolled through a Death Valley Driver and went up top, but Takeshita hit him with a superplex. Briscoe came back with a couple of clotheslines and then ran into a big boot and got nailed with a DDT on the ring apron. Briscoe came back with clotheslines and a flip drive to the outside. He hit a running elbow on the outside off the ringside barrier.
Briscoe missed the Froggie Bow in the ring but evaded a German Suplex. They went back and forth, exchanging Exploder Suplexes. Briscoe hit the Jay Driller but there was a rope break. Takeshita hit the Raging Fire and covered for the pin. This was another awesome match.
The Death Riders agreed to defend their titles against Rated FTR at Dynasty. They said "it is we who challenge you."
The Hurt Syndicate was backstage. Lashley was angry that MVP told he and Benjamin to take some time off, then went off and hugged MJF in the ring. Benjamin and Lashley expressed their concerns about MJF but MVP said he likes MJF's "reprehensible qualities." MVP said he'd defer to them, though, if they don't want him in the group and they'd revisit the topic later.
Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford defeated Toni Storm and Thunder Rosa. Bayne dominated Rosa early but refused to take on Storm and tagged in Ford. Storm and Rosa went on offense over Ford, hitting some nice double team moves. Bayne was tagged in and worked over Rosa, then Ford got some offense in too. Rosa and Ford both went down from a double clothesline spot and crawled to tag in their partners. Storm tried to take down Bayne with some clotheslines but couldn't.
They fought to the outside, with Storm hitting a DDT on the floor to Bayne. Ford then hit a Cutter on Storm in the ring. Ultimately, Rosa and Bayne were left in the ring and Bayne took her out. Storm came back in and hit Bayne with her hip attack, but Bayne got up immediately and Storm was shocked. Bayne then came in with a kick but took out Ford inadvertantly. Storm came off the ropes but Bayne caught her and hit her F5 finish for the pinfall.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Reportedly Interested In Former TNA Star
Mina Shirakawa Confirms She's Leaving STARDOM And Reveals Future Plans
Orlando Sports Commission Makes Big Push To Land Major WWE & UFC Events
Exclusive: The Hardy Boyz Are Reinventing Themselves In TNA While Helping The Next Generation