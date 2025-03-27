Ricochet Says He Missed AEW Dynamite Because He And Samantha Irvin Got Married
Congratulations are in order.
Ricochet was not live at AEW Dynamite Wednesday night in St. Paul, Minnesota, and he had a very good reason to miss out on the show. As Kenny Omega and Speedball Mike Bailey were in the ring hyping up the AEW International Championship Triple Threat Match next month at Dynasty, Ricochet appeared on the big board dressed in his best.
He said he could not be there to smack both Omega and Bailey in their faces because today was his wedding day.
Ricochet and former WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin have been together for quite some time now. They were engaged to be married back in January of 2023, when they were both still in WWE, and they have now officially tied the knot.
While Ricochet said his wedding was today, it actually took place over this past weekend according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select.
During his promo, Ricochet called today the greatest day of his of life. At least until April 6 when he wins the International Championship from Kenny Omega at AEW Dynasty. For the sake of his marriage, let's hope that comment was 100 percent in character.
