AEW Dynamite Results (8/13/25): MJF vs Page Official, Cope And Christian Reunite, Ospreay Returns

#ForbiddenDoor

LIVE on PPV, 1PM ET/ 10am PT

Sunday, 8/24



AEW World Championship

Hangman Page vs @The_MJF



MJF's attempts to goad Hangman into just giving him an opportunity have backfired! MJF will execute his contract for an AEW World Title shot at the O2 in London LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/JwxElLDevm