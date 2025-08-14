AEW Dynamite Results (8/13/25): MJF vs Page Official, Cope And Christian Reunite, Ospreay Returns
Adam Page will defend the AEW World Championship against MJF at Forbidden Door at the end of the month.
The match was made official on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite during the opening segment that saw Page and MJF confront one another on the microphone. Page told MJF that he wasn't man enough to call his shot and challenge the world champion.
In response, MJF said that Page was the man with the problem in AEW. MJF then said he would show the world that Adam Page was a fraud. Page told MJF that he was acting like he had a match at Forbidden Door. He then goaded MJF into executing his contract for a title opportunity. MJF then made the challenge and cashed in his title contract for Forbidden Door.
At the end of the show, MJF attacked Page backstage. It was a vicious assault that included MJF throwing Page into a car before telling Page while he was down that he hasn't seen anything yet. MJF vs. Page for the AEW World Championship is official for Forbidden Door on August 24 in London.
In other action, Cope and Christian Cage reunited for the first time in years. Cope wrestled Stokely Hathaway to a no-contest when FTR got involved and interfered. Cage ran down to the make the save for Cope and did so with Cope's patented barbed wire spiked bat.
Cope gave Christian a hug and it looks as if the Cope and Cage vs. FTR match is on the horizon. First, Cope and Cage will take on the team of Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian.
Will Ospreay made his return to AEW this week. Ospreay has been away from the company managing a neck injury, but was interviewed backstage after saving Darby Allin from a Death Rider attack.
Ospreay revealed that Tony Khan agreed to a Lights Out Cage Match at Forbidden Door that would see Ospreay team with Darby Allin and Hiroshi Tanahashi to take on The Death Riders. Later in the show, The Young Bucks joined The Death Rider team and Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi were revealed as Ospreay's new team members.
In the women's division, Toni Storm and Athena brawled all over the arena ahead of their showdown for the AEW Women's World Championship at Forbidden Door. The brawl led to a tag match next week that will see Storm team with Alex Windsor to take on Athena and Mercedes Mone.
AEW Dynamite Results (8/13/25)
Jon Moxley defeated Kevin Knight
Willow Nightingale, Alex Windsor, and Queen Aminata defeated Mercedes Mone, Thekla, and Skye Blue
Cope vs. Stokely Hathaway ended in a no-contest
Hiromu Takahashi, Tomohiro Ishii, Brody King, and Hologram defeated The Young Bucks, Kyle Fletcher, and Josh Alexander
The Opps defeated LFI in a six-man tag team match
