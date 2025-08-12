AEW Star Signs Contract Extension Until 2030
After being released from their WWE contracts in the summer of 2021, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker would debut at the 2021 Homecoming episode of Dynamite, teaming with Daniel Garcia in a losing effort to Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, and Darby Allin.
The pair have stayed with AEW since, with both members providing some strong comedic moments during their work with the Jericho Appreciation Society and afterward. Daddy Magic has most recently provided commentary and the occasional managerial services to his longtime friend Daniel Garcia.
Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select confirmed that Menard has now signed a long-term deal with AEW, after his contract was originally set to expire around All In. The deal will see Matt stick around for another five years, around the summer of 2030.
Menard has only competed in a few matches this year, all taking place on Collision. However, he is very active with AEW behind the scenes, often posting about any type of event the promotion is running.
Could 2point0 Help Boost The AEW Tag Division?
As mentioned, both Angelo Parker and Matt Menard have been semi-active in AEW as of 2025, but the AEW tag team division has been lacking in some areas and they could be some (somewhat) fresh faces for the division.
They've recently competed against the likes of FTR, the Death Riders, and the Paragon, all as supporting characters in Daniel Garcia's more recent feuds. It could be interesting to see them possibly break away from Garcia, even for just a little bit, and have some sort of story of their own.
MORE: Huge Fatal Four-Way World Heavyweight Championship Match Added To WWE Clash In Paris
Parker took a break from wrestling when he and fellow AEW wrestler Ruby Soho tied the knot and had their first child together last year, which ended up giving fans a chance to see what Matt Menard could do out on his own.
At the end of the day, weather they are semi-active, retired, or whatever in-between, fans have taken a liking to 2point0 and would be happy to see them in AEW in any capacity.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Thekla Issues Invite To "Evil Dark Side" Of AEW Women's Roster
Next WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Special Could Counter Major AEW Event
Mercedes Mone Speaks About "Night And Day" Differences Between WWE And AEW Locker Room Culture
How To Watch AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2025: Date, Start Time, Card, Location & Live Stream