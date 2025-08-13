Limited Details Emerge On Naomi’s Canceled Match On WWE Raw
Why was Naomi held out of action on this week’s WWE Raw?
It was another action-packed show for the red brand, but one previously advertised match that didn’t take place was the Women’s World Championship showdown.
Naomi was set to defend the title against former champion IYO SKY, but WWE announced on social media that Naomi had not been cleared to compete.
Instead, Sky lost to Roxanne Perez in singles action, which eventually led to a frustrating backstage exchange between Sky and former Damage CTRL partners Asuka and Kairi Sane after they tried to interfere to help her.
But the question is, what was the reason for the switch?
According to Fightful Select, details regarding Naomi being out of action were kept “very quiet” backstage on Raw, and that talent “didn’t even know what happened” with her for WWE to pull the match.
However, the report states that Naomi was still backstage at the show, despite not appearing on screen. WWE sources were also reportedly happy with the replacement match between SKY and Perez.
When Will Naomi Return?
Naomi is currently scheduled to defend the Women’s World Championship against Stephanie Vaquer on August 31 at Clash in Paris.
Vaquer won the opportunity by scoring the win in the 20-Woman Evolution Battle Royal last month. That show also featured Naomi’s surprise cash-in during the SKY vs. Rhea Ripley match to win the title.
Will the Vaquer vs. Naomi match still happen?
Vaquer did interact with SKY on Raw, where she stated that SKY wasn’t the only person who was promised a title match. It was a vague line, but it did tease the possibility that Vaquer may not be getting her match in the near future.
Naomi last wrestled at SummerSlam Sunday on August 3, where she defeated SKY and Ripley in a Triple Threat Match to retain the title.
WWE has yet to announce an official update on her status.
Also advertised for Clash in Paris is John Cena vs. Logan Paul, and Seth Rollins defending the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk, LA Knight and Jey Uso in a Fatal 4-Way Match.
The Latest in WWE, AEW, & More
Karrion Kross Reveals Why WWE Contract Negotiations Fell Apart
Sylvester Stallone Comments On The Death Of Hulk Hogan
WWE Referee Charles Robinson Hospitalized After Being Bitten By Bat
Vince McMahon Addresses Hulk Hogan's Character, Decision To Bring Him Back To WWE