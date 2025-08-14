Tony Khan Addresses The Current State Of Storytelling In AEW
Ever since All Elite Wrestling was created, Tony Khan has been a very vocal president and CEO, often taking interviews, speaking his mind at post-show conferences, and more.
He did just that when speaking to Superstar Crossover on Z100 New York when he started talking about the strength of AEW's storylines at the moment.
I think the stories in AEW have been as strong as ever...Whether you love them or not, nobody can question, there’s a lot of storytelling in AEW. I think it’s fantastic, and a lot of the fans who actually pay attention to it think it’s great.- Tony Khan, Superstar Crossover
Khan would continue to say:
There’s people that would say that there’s a lack, and I don’t agree with this, I think it’s untrue, of stories in AEW. I don’t think that’s true at all, and it’s really, I think, not only a misconception, but a falsehood that people spread.”- Tony Khan, Superstar Crossover
The promotion did start to see some fan feedback before All In Texas due to fans growing tired of Jon Moxley's reign as AEW World Champion and the usage of the Death Riders. That has since changed since after the event, with 'Hangman' Adam Page and others ushering in a much brighter era for AEW.
AEW All In Texas Was What AEW Needed
As mentioned, fans started to grow tired of the story of Moxley keeping the AEW World Championship hostage and beating everyone who stepped in front of him. On top of that, when rumors were coming out that the planned person to beat Moxley was Darby Allin, that angered a large section of the fan base.
Tony Khan himself has admitted that Adam Page was not the first option, but that he heard what the fans wanted and decided to switch gears and move into that story.
That match, and others like Mercedes Mone vs. Toni Storm and Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega, helped AEW All In Texas become a huge hit.
The event would see a reported 29,000 people in attendance and a 175,000 buy rate and that success has reportedly paid dividends, greatly improving morale backstage.
