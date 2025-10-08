AEW Dynamite Results [10/7/25]: Orange Cassidy Stuns PAC, Darby Allin Goes Crazy
In case there were any questions about just how far Darby Allin is willing to go when he meets Jon Moxley in an 'I Quit Match' at AEW WrestleDream, they were answered Tuesday Night on Dynamite.
Moments after he helped Orange Cassidy defeat PAC in the Title Tuesday main event, Allin found himself having to fight off every member of The Death Riders. He did so successfully with the help of a toys from his duffle bag, including a Molotov cocktail.
Allin did not get the opportunity to light the homemade incendiary thanks to a fast acting member of the security team, but there will be no one to stop him next weekend in St. Louis.
Speaking of WrestleDream, three more matches were made official for the show. The Don Callis Family earned themselves an opportunity at the AEW World Tag Team Championships Tuesday night, even though Konosuke Takeshita and Kazuchika Okada were not exactly on the same page in their match against Brodido.
Mark Briscoe finally has his shot at becoming the TNT Champion, plus Jurassic Express will battle the Young Bucks in a big time money match-up. Here's everything you may have missed on a special Title Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite.
AEW Dynamite Match & Segment Results:
Hangman Adam Page and Samoa Joe kicked off the show with a very spirited promo exchange ahead of their AEW World Championship Match at WrestleDream. Joe declared Hangman to be a fraud, saying Page would not have defeated Jon Moxley for the title had it not been for The Opps providing a massive assist.
Joe said he let his bloodlust for the Death Riders blind him from his ultimate target of once again becoming the AEW World Champion. He's focused now and has promised to beat, batter and expose Adam Page next weekend in St. Louis. Joe said he has no issues with Hangman personally, he's just coming to collect what is owed to him.
The rebuttal from Hangman was simple. He said he was tired of having to prove himself to every 'tough guy' that AEW has to offer, but Page promised that Joe will not be able to outlast him at WrestleDream. Every second that the match drags on, the advantage will shift in Hangman's favor. He hopes that when he does eventually put Joe down, he has the fortitude to acknowledge him as the AEW World Champion.
Jon Moxley defeated Tomohiro Ishii via referee stoppage. The former AEW World Champion was finally able put the Stone Pitbull to sleep after an incredibly hard-hitting battle that saw Ishii survive a delayed package piledriver, the stomp and the Paradigm Shift. Mox would finally lock in the bulldog choke and watch the bloodied up Ishii fall unconscious.
Matt and Nick Jackson were shown backstage banging on the office door of AEW President Tony Khan. This was a pre-recorded segment from earlier in the night. They were begging for a money match, but Khan never opened the door. Renee Paquette approached to ask the Young Bucks about Jurassic Express, and they said they bought tickets to watch their match later on. They had to sell some sneakers to get the tickets.
The Hurt Syndicate defeated Ricochet & Gates of Agony. Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin and MVP handled their business in a very brutal Street Fight. After Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona were both put through tables on the outside of the ring, Ricochet was left to fend for himself and it did not go well. Benjamin ended up sending him through a table with a German suplex to pick up the win for his team.
Jurassic Express defeated a pair of independent wrestlers. Jungle Jack Perry and Luchasaurus made quick work of their opponents, who were not even announced by AEW. The Young Bucks would attack after the bell and laid out both men. They challenged Jurassic Express to a match at WrestleDream, before hitting Perry with a spike piledriver.
Kyle Fletcher defeated Kyle O'Reilly to retain the TNT Championship. The second battle of the Kyles was just as popular and competitive as the first, and the result was just the same. The Protostar took O'Reilly down the Sheer Drop Brainbuster. The Conglomeration and Don Callis Family brawled after the match was over, with Fletcher backing away from Mark Briscoe.
After a commercial break, Renee Paquette informed Kyle Fletcher that Tony Khan booked him to face Mark Briscoe at WrestleDream with the TNT Championship on the line.
Mercedes Moné defeated Lacey Lane to retain the TBS Championship. Former WWE Superstar Lacey Lane, known then as Kayden Carter, was the Florida native who answered The CEO's Sunshine State Open Challenge. Lane gave a valiant effort in what she called a dream match of hers, but Moné put together another successful title defense after landing a picture-perfect Mone Maker.
Kazuchika Okada & Konosuke Takeshita defeated Brodido. Bandido had his shoulder heavily taped after he suffered an injury last Friday night at a CMLL event. The ROH World Champion tried to push through the pain, but ultimately his compromised health cost his team. After tagging himself into the match, as Takeshita was closing in on the victory, Okada dropped Bandido with the Rainmaker to earn the Don Callis Family an AEW World Tag Team Title Match at WrestleDream.
Orange Cassidy defeated PAC. The Bastard's first match since April was spoiled thanks to Darby Allin. PAC had just delivered a piledriver to Cassidy in the fan zone, when Allin appeared out of nowhere to handcuff PAC's foot to the railing. Orange was able to crawl back into the ring as the referee counted to ten. PAC broke free of the chain and was able to dive over the top rope to beat the count, but Cassidy immediately leveraged a pinning combination to score the three count.
The Death Riders would swarm Darby Allin after the match, but he was able to fend them off with the help of pepper spray and a tazer. He even attempted to light a Molotov cocktail, but he was tackled by security before he was successful in doing so. The show came to a close with Allin being held down by the officer who took him to the ground.
