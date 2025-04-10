AEW Dynamite Results (4/9/25): The Young Bucks Return, Statlander Advances In The Owen, Death Riders Stumble
This week's episode of AEW Dynamite picked up right where the AEW Dynasty PPV on Sunday left off.
Jon Moxley kicked off the show this week with a promo that talked about his victory over Swerve Strickland at Dynasty. Moxley called the AEW roster the most talented in wrestling, but said that nobody in it has been able to step up when it counted.
Moxley went on to win his show opening match with Katsuyori Shibata. As soon as it ended, The Young Bucks walked out and made their return to AEW Dynamite. Moxley stared down The Young Bucks as they got into the ring, but then left through the audience.
The Young Bucks addressed costing Swerve Strickland the AEW World Championship at Dynasty. They said they did it for two reasons. The first was because they wanted to help Adam Page make good on his declaration to make sure Strickland never won the world championship again.
The other reason was because of Moxley and The Death Riders. The Young Bucks said that they wanted to help Moxley so that they could extend an olive branch and make sure he knew that they were good together. Matt Jackson then asked Moxley to consider joining up with them and that together, they could run the company exactly like they'd want.
Moxley didn't respond to any of that, but Kenny Omega did. Omega walked out to the stage and addressed his former best friends. He said that he wasn't back in the company for revenge against The Young Bucks, but then called them out for nearly burying the company while he was away.
Omega then hit the ring to fight The Bucks, but Kazuchika Okada ran down to help his Elite buddies. With Omega facing a three on one, Strickland ran into the ring with a steel chair. Seeing this, The Young Bucks and Okada ran off. In the ring, Omega and Strickland nodded at the other in approval before Omega left the ring.
After retaining the AEW World Tag Team Championships at Dynasty, the Hurt Syndicate celebrated in the ring with drinks, but was interrupted by MJF. MJF tried to get in on the celebration, but Bobby Lashley caught him and called him out. Lashley told MJF that he didn't help them retain their titles at Dynasty and the two nearly came to blows.
Instead of fighting, MJF asked MVP what it would take to officially join Hurt Syndicate. MVP said that he needed thumbs up approval from him, Shelton Benjamin, and Lashley. MVP gave the thumbs up approval, but he didn't get it from Shelton Benjamin or Lashley. Later in the show, Hurt Syndicate was interviewed backstage and Lashley said that they didn't need anybody -- especially MJF.
MJF confronted MVP and asked why he continued to get treated badly by his group. In response, MVP said that MJF's reputation preceded him, but that he needs to find out what Lashley and Benjamin want from him. MVP then left the room as MJF thought over the advice he just received.
In other action, the Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament continued this week with Kris Statlander taking on Thunder Rosa in a first round match. After a back and forth battle, Statlander won and advanced to the tournament semifinals. She'll now take on the winner of Billie Starkz vs. Jaime Hayter.
Also, The Learning Tree appears to be on the fritz. Chris Jericho stood in the middle of the ring and called out his team of Big Bill and Bryan Keith. Before Jericho could say anything, Bill told him that if he was just going to ridicule him, he'd leave. Jericho said they had a lot of learning to do and that he was disappointed in both of them. He then told them to figure it out and while they did, he'd be leaving. Jericho then stormed out of the ring.
The Don Callis Family is looking for new members. In a backstage promo, Callis addressed the injuries that his faction has faced recently and said that applications were now available to join the group. Callis also said the tournament finals of the Owen Hart Cup would feature both of his guys -- Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita.
In the main event of the night, The Opps -- Samoa Joe and Hook -- got the upset victory over The Death Riders. Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir tried to interfere in the match, but Shibata thwarted their interference. In the end, Hook submitted Wheeler Yuta for the victory.
After the match was over, The Death Riders attacked. Claudio Castagnoli hit Hook with a Neutralizer on a steel chair. Joe ran into the ring with his own chair and Moxley and Co. scattered away. Joe then got the microphone and challenged The Death Riders to a World Trios Championship Match.
Full AEW Dynamite Results (4/9/25)
- Jon Moxley defeated Katsuyori Shibata
- Swerve Strickland defeated PAC
- Will Ospreay, Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, and Mark Briscoe defeated Ricochet, Lio Rush, Action Andretti, and The Beast Mortos and won $400,000
- Kris Statlander defeated Thunder Rosa to advance in the Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament
