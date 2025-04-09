WWE Legend Believes Triple H Is The Greatest Wrestling Mind In History
Triple H is set to headline the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony later this month, and WWE Superstars are paying tribute to their boss in a big way.
The company released an eight-minute video Wednesday asking different wrestlers what the greatest advice they ever received from Paul Levesque was. While many had high praise for WWE's chief content officer, one star in particular put him over big time.
Future WWE Hall of Famer Randy Orton, a former stablemate of Triple H's in Evolution, believes Levesque has the smartest brain in wrestling history.
"When I think of Triple H, I think of the greatest mind this business has ever seen," Orton said in the video. "You hear about, you know, the GOATs, the BOATs, you know, the greatest of all time. I really think Triple H could be the greatest, definitely top-three greatest in-ring performers of all time."
Orton would elaborate further, saying Levesque sees wrestling in a different way than how many others view it.
"But it doesn't just stop there. What Hunter is amazing at is helping other talent. He helped me at a very young age, stated as a fact that if it wasn't for Triple H seeing something in me when I was 21, 22 years old, things that I didn't even see in myself, I wouldn't be standing here today speaking on this topic. He's an amazing in-ring performer, but his contributions outside of the ring, what he does for the show now that he's running creative, hands down, just the greatest mind," he said.
The 14-time world champion will have to lean on Levesque's creativity once more, as his scheduled WrestleMania match with Kevin Owens is off due to Owens suffering a serious neck injury. While it's not yet clear who he's facing, he knows he can count on his mentor to have an answer for any creative task.
"I know I can go to him at any time and ask him his advice," Orton said. Ten times out of 10, he's thinking of things that I hadn't even pondered. Talking about promos, talking about matches, anything to do with this business. That man, he knows the answer. That's a few of the reasons, just a few, of why Triple H definitely belongs in the Hall of Fame."
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
John Cena Now Advertised For Another WWE Show Ahead Of WrestleMania 41
Lex Luger Reveals Update On Sting Possibly Inducting Him Into WWE Hall Of Fame
Gunther Explains How WWE Hall of Famer Convinced Him To Sign After Turning Down Two Contract Offers
Will Ospreay Credits ECW Legend For Changing His AEW TV Wrestling Style (Exclusive)