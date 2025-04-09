Gunther Reveals The Special Perks He Negotiated In His New WWE Contract
Current WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther, has confirmed that he has signed a new contract with WWE.
Gunther was interviewed by Ariel Helwani on Wednesday and confirmed the new deal, and he also revealed the deal includes a tour bus and his own locker room. Gunther not only talked about the contract, but about how important it was for him to stay with WWE.
“No. I’m set where I am. Nothing else is really… no. How could I? I think I saw the statistic recently, since I signed in 2019 I’ve been champion 85% or 90% of the time, or something like that. So obviously they (WWE) always saw me in a certain way and gave me that trust. I enjoy that. Even on a smaller scale in regular jobs before – when I could step up and take on responsibility and earn the trust of someone, I can fulfill that and I can make it work. Those are the moments that make me proud and drive me.”- Gunther (h/t WrestleTalk)
Gunther is scheduled to wrestle Jey Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 next week. During the same interview with Helwani, Gunther revealed that a match with Uso was not his first choice going into the big event.
Gunther won the world title from Damian Priest at last year's SummerSlam event. Prior to being world champion, he had a record setting run with the WWE Intercontinental Championship and became the longest reigning IC champion in WWE history.
WrestleMania takes place in Las Vegas on April 19 and April 20. Other announced matches for the show include Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair for the WWE Women's World Championship, Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins in the night one main event, Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the night two main event, and much more.
